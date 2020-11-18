Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) drives against Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Porzingis will miss the start of the season as the Mavericks star continues recovery from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Director of basketball operations Donnie Nelson said in a radio interview Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, the club was being cautious with Luka Doncic's European sidekick, who missed more than a season because of another knee injury.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)