The “Welcome Home” sign that greets everyone as they enter Quiet Valley Ranch grows more bittersweet each year for those who yearn to experience the Kerrville Folk Festival again.
The event was held annually at the ranch from 1972 until last year, when it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s been postponed until October, when a shorter festival will be held, although a free concert featuring six bands will be available to watch live over the internet on May 29. Those who have been vaccinated by May 15 may attend the May 29 event at the Threadgill Theater at the ranch.
This year’s experience won’t replace that of camping on site in a tent or RV for weeks and listening — or participating in — all-night jam sessions, or feeling the deep camaraderie among festival goers imbued in the festival’s catchphrase, “It can be this way always.”
“There is a sense of almost sacredness of coming out there,” said Mary Muse, Kerrville Folk Festival Foundation executive director.
Muse said she’s received many messages over the past year from people who express how much the festival means to them and how much they want it to return.
“I’ve ended up telling them, the ranch misses you, too,” Muse said.
It will be that way again: the 49th Kerrville Folk Festival will be Oct. 1-11. The 2019 festival was the 48th year.
“And then May 2022 will be a huge event, because that will be the 50th Kerrville Folk Festival,” Muse said. “We have already been making some really exciting plans around and about that.”
Some of the plans for the 2022 event will be unveiled during this year’s virtual event, she said.
To watch the live May 29 concert and see last year’s concert, visit the foundation’s YouTube page at https://bit.ly/3hnFwke.
The virtual, May 29 event also will feature a 6 p.m. video featuring 10 New Folk Award Winners who died in the last 10 years.
“It’s going to be very moving,” Muse said.
Six songwriters will be named as 2021 New Folk Award Winners on May 29. Each will receive a $650 cash prize, Kerrville Folk Festival swag, and an invitation to perform a 20-minute set during October’s festival, according to information from the foundation’s website.
For those who want to absorb themselves in the ambiance of the festival to the extent possible without being there, a new photography book has been released containing 11 years worth of images from the event. Photographer David Johnson has published 81 of his photos in “It Can Be This Way Always: Images from the Kerrville Folk Festival.” It’s available at University of Texas Press, which describes the work as “a graceful and searching photographic ode to the people of the Kerrville Folk Festival, who gather annually in the Texas Hill Country to celebrate music and live an idealistic combination of nonconformity and intentional community.”
