When the black masks showed up at Ingram Tom Moore High School’s volleyball practice, the girls on the team weren’t sure how they were going to fit with their established routines of practice and play.
As part of the seemingly unending challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Ingram school officials decided it would be best to have the school’s athletes fully masked — during practice and in games.
“It may look and feel a little different, but we don’t want to take away from the experiences and memories kids make during school,” Ingram Superintendent Robert Templeton said. “We have tried hard to make sure our community knows that the world is still turning, and everything will be OK.”
For the Ingram girls volleyball team, the masks didn’t seem to be much of a bother during a match last week against visiting Harper. The Warriors rolled to a 3-0 victory — while wearing masks for the entire match.
“It’s just normal for us now,” said McKenna Gelsone, one of the team’s top senior players.
THE NEW NORMAL
On the football field and on the volleyball court, athletes are wearing masks in situations where they are going to come in close contact with each other.
Ingram’s opponent, Harper, was not wearing masks, but the coaching staff and reserve players were.
At the scorer’s table, three women running the scoreboard and keeping score were wearing masks, while one was wearing a face shield.
It’s the new world of high school sports.
“We try to be consistent and vertically aligned in all sports,” said Tony Vela, Ingram’s volleyball coach. “Honestly, we want to do everything we can to protect the kids.”
For Ingram, the masks have become just part of the uniform, and the custom black masks are emblazoned with a volleyball and each team member’s jersey number.
For Gelsone and her teammates, just being back on the court was worth the trouble of the masks.
“It felt amazing,” Gelsone said. “We are a family again.”
Every school district is trying to navigate the reality of coronavirus. Harper coach Gina Lumpkins said bus rides now include masks and social distancing.
“We are so happy to be on the court, even with all the craziness — wearing masks on the bus and in the locker room — rather than being stuck at home,” Lumpkins said.
There’s also one big thing hanging over everyone this season — will they be able to finish the season?
“Every day, I wake up, I hope we get to play another day,” said Lumpkins, who choked back tears.
For Gelsone and her teammates, that specter of having the season end abruptly like the spring sports season is there, but they’re not letting it be a distraction.
“We’re taking it one game at a time,” Gelsone said.
