Facebook sets aside $20 million to fight pandemic
Facebook, working with the United Nations Foundation and the World Health Organization, has started a COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, to which anyone can make a donation.
"Facebook is matching up to $10 million in donations, and 100% of funds will directly support the work to prevent, detect and respond to the outbreak around the world," states a Facebook post by Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook co-founder and chairman. "We’ll also match $10 million for the CDC Foundation, which will launch a fundraiser in the next few weeks focused on combating the outbreak here in the US."
Visitors not allowed to kiss the Blarney Stone due to virus fears
Blarney Castle & Gardens took to Twitter today to announce that "For the first time in our history the kissing of the Blarney Stone has been postponed until further notice."
"The castle & gardens are still open and we would like to reassure all our visitors that we are doing everything possible to provide a safe experience," states the Twitter post.
LU extending spring break, moving to online class
(AP) — Texas Lutheran University officials announced Thursday the extension of the school’s spring break an extra week followed by all classes moving to online instruction until at least the first week of April.
The move is a response to concerns about the novel coronavirus spreading the globe. In a written statement, University President Debbie Cottrell said the moves are out of an abundance of caution. Texas Lutheran’s spring break was scheduled from March 16-22. The additional week extends the break through March 29.
US Olympic wrestling trials postponed
(AP) — The U.S. Olympic wrestling trials scheduled for April 4-5 at Penn State have been postponed indefinitely. USA Wrestling announced organizers are working with officials in State College, Pennsylvania, and medical experts to determine when, and if, the event can be rescheduled at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Also postponed is the Last Chance Olympic Trials Qualifier that was scheduled March 27-28 at Millersville University in Millersville, Pennsylvania. With the delay of the Olympic trials, the date of the Last Chance qualifier will be scheduled at an appropriately timed date prior to the trials
Immigration hearings delayed, 1 court shut
WASHINGTON (AP) — Seattle's immigration court will close down as the nation continues to grapple with managing the coronavirus pandemic, and several other large immigration courts will postpone certain hearings for immigrants who are not detained that often involve large groups.
The court in Seattle was temporarily shut down earlier this week over a report of a second-hand exposure to the virus and will remain shut until April 10. Seattle is among the areas hardest hit so far, with a cluster of deaths and dozens sickened. The number of cases in the U.S. was put at around 1,700 Friday, with about 50 deaths. But by some estimates, at least 14,000 people might be infected.
Seguin, Marion ISDs announce extended break
“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. The decision to temporarily close schools is not an easy one, and the closure impacts our entire community,” Matthew Gutierrez, Seguin ISD superintendent, said in the release.
UT president's wife tests positive
(AP) — University of Texas President Greg Fenves said another member of his family is also believed to have COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and that he had also been tested. He said his wife, Carmel, started feeling ill following a trip to New York last week and that his family was in self-quarantine.
The announcement by Fenves came hours after the university — one of the largest in the U.S. — canceled classes and closed the campus, which previously had no confirmed cases. Texas now has at least 39 confirmed cases of the virus, and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said 220 people had been tested as of Friday.
Visits halted in fed prisons
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inmates at all 122 federal correctional facilities across the country will no longer be allowed visits from family, friends or attorneys for the next 30 days, in response to the threat of the coronavirus, officials told The Associated Press on Friday.
The restrictions, now in effect, were portrayed as a precaution, since no federal inmates or Bureau of Prisons staff members have tested positives for COVID-19. It was unclear if any inmates have been tested. The officials said some exceptions could be made for legal visits.
Stop stockpiling bottled water amid coronavirus fears, S.A. officials say
(AP) — San Antonio officials reassured residents Friday that there is no need to buy large quantities of bottled water amid growing concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus. In recent weeks, several San Antonio stores have seen a rush on items such as hand sanitizer, soap, toilet paper, bottled water and other supplies that could tide families through long periods of being indoors.
But public officials said Friday that the rush to buy bottled water is unnecessary because the San Antonio Water System provides homes with water that is safe and reliable to drink.
Big 12 cancels all spring athletic competitions
(AP) — The Big 12 Conference has canceled all athletic competitions for the rest of the academic year.
The conference also announced Friday that all team activities, organized or voluntary, including team and individual practices, meetings, and other gatherings, have been suspended until March 29 and will be re-evaluated at that time. That leaves the door open for the Big 12 to hold spring football practice.
Pelosi announces aid deal
(AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a deal with the Trump administration for an aid package from Congress that aims at direct relief to Americans — free testing, two weeks of sick pay for workers, enhanced unemployment benefits and bolstered food programs.
UN tells staff to work from home due to virus
(AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked all 3,000 staff members at U.N. headquarters in New York to work from home for three weeks starting Monday unless they are needed to carry out essential services.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric, who made the announcement late Friday, said meetings of the Security Council, General Assembly and other key bodies and committees can still take place.
Local dog race postponed
The Alamo Racing Canines Flyball tournament that was scheduled for this weekend has been postponed. The Hill Country Youth Events Center is working to find alternative dates.
2nd person with Trump at Mar-a-Lago tests positive for virus
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday he will likely be tested for the novel coronavirus “fairly soon." A second person who was at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend tested positive, according to a Republican official who spoke Friday on condition of anonymity in order to discuss private health matters. The second person had a attended Trump fundraising at the president's Florida resort on Sunday.
Masters, Boston Marathon postponed
The shock waves from the coronavirus outbreak rattled sports for another day as two rites of spring, the Masters and Boston Marathon, were postponed. The Masters had been scheduled for April 9-12. The Boston Marathon, the world's most celebrated footrace, was postponed from April 20 until Sept. 14.
EU urges border health checks
Countries that border Italy, including Austria, Slovenia and Switzerland have moved to reintroduce border controls and restrict traffic from outside. But several other EU nations, including Poland, Slovakia and Cyprus, announced restrictions that go far beyond travelers from Italy. Poland's prime minister said that starting at midnight Saturday, the country's borders with all its neighbors would be closed and all foreigners denied entry unless they lived in Poland or had personal ties there. Non-citizens who are let in will be quarantined for 14 days. Slovakia took similar action. An entry ban on foreign nationals in Cyprus only excepts European citizens if they live or work in the ethnically divided island nation. President Nicos Anastasiades said foreigners would also be prohibited from entering Cyprus' internationally recognized south from the breakaway north.
US defense agency shuts schools across Europe
The U.S. Department of Defense says it’s temporarily shutting down all schools on continental European military facilities as a precaution against the spread of the COVID-19 virus, affecting tens of thousands of students.
Department of Defense Schools spokesman Stephen Smith told The Associated Press on Friday the closures as of Monday would affect 63 elementary, middle and high schools in Germany, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands, and likely Ankara, Turkey. Three schools in Britain will remain open for the time being, he said. In all, some 27,000 students attend the Defense Department schools in Europe, Smith said. Schools in Italy, and also Bahrain, have already been closed down.
First case of coronavirus reported in Alabama
A Maxwell Air Force Base civilian employee is being treated for the new coronavirus, according to a news conference with the state's governor this afternoon. The patient is the first confirmed case of the virus in that state.
Illinois, Wisconsin close all schools
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered the closing of every school in the state until March 30 starting Tuesday amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus. Illinois officials also reported an additional 14 cases of people who had tested positive for the virus on Friday, bringing the state's total number of cases to 46.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Friday ordered all of the state’s public and private K-12 schools closed from March 18 until April 5, saying they could close earlier if they wished and the reopening date may be delayed. There were 19 confirmed cases in Wisconsin, including one who had recovered.
Washington state virus death count up to 37
King County health officials reported six new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the Washington state total to 36. As of Friday, more than 6,000 people have been tested and 568 were positive in 19 counties, Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer, told The Associated Press. Even with thousands of tests being done, Lofy said it's not enough.
Obstacle race expected to attract 7,000 in Hill Country canceled due to coronavirus concerns
A popular obstacle and endurance race that was expected to attract nearly 7,000 people to the Hill Country this weekend was canceled Friday amid statewide concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. A spokesperson for the Spartan Race said earlier this week that the event would proceed as planned, but that changed this morning. As many participants began traveling to San Antonio for the two day-race, which would have started Saturday in Comfort in Kendall County, they began receiving alerts that the event was canceled.
Stocks roar back from big losses after emergency declaration
Fueled by a late-day surge while Trump was speaking, the Dow saw its largest percentage gain since 2008. The rally recouped many of the losses from a day earlier, when the index saw its worst slide since the Black Monday crash of 1987 and European indexes had one of the worst drops on record. The major indexes each closed with gains of more than 9%.
The session capped a dizzying week on Wall Street, with wild swings driven largely by uncertainty over how much damage the coronavirus would cause to the global economy. By Thursday, the Dow had suffered two drops of more than 2,000 points and the longest-ever bull market had ended.
Louisiana Derby to be run without spectators
A major prep race for the Kentucky Derby will be run as scheduled next week, without spectators. Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans is joining other tracks in banning fans through the remainder of its racing meet that ends March 29. Only essential staff and credentialed horsemen and media will be in attendance.
The $1 million Louisiana Derby will run as scheduled on March 21. The race offers the winner 100 points toward qualifying for the Kentucky Derby on May 2.
Some US colleges cancel, postpone graduation over virus
BOSTON (AP) — A growing number of U.S. colleges are canceling or curtailing graduation ceremonies amid fears that the coronavirus pandemic will stretch into spring, with some schools exploring “virtual” alternatives or planning to reschedule commencements.
Others canceling graduation ceremonies include Brigham Young University, Grinnell College, West Texas A&M, Grambling State and the Savannah College of Art and Design. Dozens of others say it's too early to decide, leaving families uncertain about whether to book flights and hotels, and students wondering whether to purchase caps and gowns for the walk across the stage.
Delta slashes flights by 40%
Delta Air Lines will cut passenger-carrying capacity by 40% to deal with a nosedive in travel demand, and it is talking to the White House and Congress about assistance to get through a downturn caused by the new coronavirus.
The cut in capacity over the next few months is the largest in Delta's history, surpassing reductions that were made after the September 2001 terror attacks.
Elderly woman with coronavirus 1st reported Colorado death
DENVER (AP) — Colorado health officials said Friday an elderly woman with underlying health conditions has died from coronavirus.
The woman in her 80s lived in El Paso County south of Denver, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Her death is the first reported in the state related to the virus.
Kerr County jail suspends visitation
The Kerr County jail has suspended visitation until further notice, as allowed by the Texas Commission of Jail Standards. The state agency today issued a memorandum allowing jails to take this action after it asked the Governor's office for authorization.
Trump says he may take UK off banned entry list
President Donald Trump says he may add the U.K. to the list of countries whose citizens are banned from entering the U.S. because of the new coronavirus. The Trump administration left the U.K. out when it issued a ban this week for citizens from 26 European countries.
The number of cases in the U.K. rose substantially over the past 24 hours to about 800. Trump also said he might take some of the 26 countries off the banned list but did not specify which. The ban does not apply to U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents.
Apple developer's conference goes online
Apple said its annual developers conference would take place entirely online this year, joining a growing list of companies that are canceling big, in-person events as the coronavirus spreads. Thousands of engineers and customers attend the Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, which is in its 31st year.
Google and Facebook also canceled their flagship developers conferences in the face of coronavirus health concerns.
Delta slashes flights
Meanwhile, Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett told shareholders Friday that they won't be allowed to physically attend the company's May 2 annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, because of the coronavirus threat.
Delta is slashing its flying by 40% to handle an unprecedented nosedive in air travel demand. It's the largest cut in Delta's history. CEO Ed Bastian said the downturn in demand is unlike anything the company has ever seen, not even after the Sept. 11 attacks.
President's emergency declaration triggers price-gouging law
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump's declaration Friday of a national emergency over the new coronavirus triggered an Oklahoma law that prohibits price-gouging, the state's attorney general said.
Attorney General Mike Hunter said the law prohibits an increase of more than 10% in the price of goods or services during a declared emergency.
Mineral Wells, area schools and WC close campuses over COVID-19 concerns
Mineral Wells ISD Superintendent John Kuhn on Friday announced the closure of campuses next week. Currently the district plans to resume classes on Monday, March 23. Other area school districts are also taking or considering action. Millsap ISD is extending its spring break two weeks, with plans to reopen schools April 6. All extracurricular activities including athletic practices and events are cancelled or postponed from March 13 through April 5.
Perrin-Whitt CISD has extended its spring break one week, planning to resume classes March 23.
Fed speeds Treasury buys
The Federal Reserve said that it will purchase about $37 billion of Treasurys on Friday, out of the $80 billion it plans to buy over the next month. The Fed will purchase a range of maturities, from short-term bills to 7-year notes to 30-year bonds.
"These purchases are intended to address highly unusual disruptions in the market for Treasury securities associated with the coronavirus outbreak," the New York Fed said.
Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced he is declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, as Washington struggles with providing Americans with relief and officials race to slow the spread of the outbreak.
Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon, Trump said, “I am officially declaring a national emergency.” He said the emergency would open up nearly $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.
Trump seeks to broaden virus testing
WASHINGTON (AP) — Responding to complaints, the Trump administration named a testing “czar” at the Department of Health and Human Services. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health, will be responsible for coordinating between the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration, as well as private labs and state and local government. Medicare also announced it will pay about $36 for the CDC coronavirus test and around $51 for tests from other providers. Private insurers have said they would cover the tests.
Swiss medical company Roche received emergency approval from the FDA to run coronavirus tests on its automated, high-volume testing system. The approval is expected to help U.S. labs dramatically increase their testing capacity, although Roche’s system is mainly available at large health facilities. Roche said the test takes about 3 1/2 hours to run and can deliver as many as 4,000 results per day.
Latest figure on total Texas COVID-19 cases
Texas Medical Associate stands with Governor’s declaration, but advises people to remain calm
“The physicians of the Texas Medical Association stand by Governor Abbott in his emergency declaration to benefit our state,” according to a TMA press release issued this afternoon. “This move is warranted and beneficial for Texas. Please understand, though, that today’s medical emergency in our state is the same as it was yesterday, and physicians’ prescription remains the same: calm vigilance. Texas physicians want to remind our patients to remain calm and practice smart public health precautions. Your doctors are here to help Texans cross as safely as possible through the COVID-19 wave.”
Click here for more information on what precautions the TMA advises.
San Antonio Boat & Outdoor Expo canceled
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and the newly declared State of Disaster for Texas, the 2020 San Antonio Boat & Outdoor Expo scheduled for March 27th-29th at the Freeman Coliseum is canceled.
"This decision is being made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we are doing what is needed to keep the San Antonio and surrounding communities safe and healthy," states a press release from the event organizer. "We look forward to the 2021 San Antonio Boat & Outdoor Expo as we fully intend to return next year."
ADULT MISDEMEANOR AND FELONY COURT HEARINGS CANCELED
Misdemeanor criminal court hearings are canceled for this month in Kerr County, according to county clerk's office staff. Some juvenile court hearings will be held, according to staff at the county attorney's office. The two felony courts have canceled all hearings this month. This means the murder trial slated for March 30 will be postponed, raising the question of which judge will hear the case. The current judge who has been with the case since the beginning is retiring next year and has expressed concern that further continuances will result in him not being able to hear the case. The agency overseeing Texas courts issued the following guidance this afternoon.
COVID-19 REPORTED IN SAN ANTONIO
San Antonio television station KSAT is reporting that San Antonio's first case of COVID-19, outside of those quarantined at Lackland Air Force Base, was reported.
The television station reported the patient recently traveled out of state and is in self-quarantine with family, officials said. Doctors are conducting an extensive investigation into this person’s history. Officials plan to release additional details Friday as they become available.
STORES AND SUPPLIERS RUNNING OUT OF CLEANING SUPPLIES
Stores across Kerrville are running out of cleaning supplies and sanitary products. Gibson's Discount Center is no exception, according to Assistant Manager Dana Howard.
"We're out of everything that everybody else is out of — hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol," Howard said. "We can't even get it from our vendors. ... We just keep checking with our vendors and hopefully we get some in soon."
Local cello concert postponed
The cello concert scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville, has been postponed.
Virginia governor closes schools
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday ordered all schools in Virginia to close for at least two weeks as the coronavirus spreads, a move that follows similar orders in several other states. Schools will close Monday until at least March 27, Northam said in a statement.
“We are taking this action to keep Virginians as safe and healthy as possible, and to minimize exposure to COVID-19,” Northam said.
Pennsylvania, with 1.7M students, closes all schools
Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering the closure of all schools in Pennsylvania for two weeks as the state takes sweeping measures aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.
The order affecting more than 1.7 million school children in public and private schools came as confirmed cases in the state leaped to 33 from 22, including the first patient under age 18. Wolf ordered all schools, day cares and other facilities closed in hard-hit Montgomery County, in the Philadelphia suburbs, home to more than 800,000 people.
Some casinos drop buffets, live shows
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A Pennsylvania casino shut down temporarily, some Las Vegas casinos closed their buffets and nightclubs, and the Hard Rock chain canceled live entertainment at all its U.S. properties for at least a month as the nation's casinos grappled with the coronavirus outbreak.
Poland temporarily restores border
Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the country is temporarily restoring its border with its European Union neighbors and introducing strict controls for car traffic into Poland.
The decision will be effective for 10 days but can be extended by another 20 days and then by a month. Starting at midnight local time Saturday, the country will suspend international flights and international railway connections.
Stocks claw back some ground
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks clawed back some of their recent losses Friday at the end of a brutal week of selling as the spreading coronavirus heightened fears of a global recession. The gains, which came in yet another day of turbulent trading, followed the worst slide for the U.S. market since the Black Monday crash of 1987 and one of the worst drops for Europe on record.
An early surge in buying subsided around midday, but then regained momentum by mid-afternoon, leaving major indexes up about 3.3%. They had been up as much as 6% earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up more than 740 points. The Dow's 10% drop a day earlier was its worst in more than 30 years.
Religious services curbed across Mideast
JERUSALEM (AP) — Religious authorities cancelled or limited weekly prayer gatherings across the Middle East on Friday to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as they encouraged the faithful to pray for those afflicted by the global pandemic.
Iran, which is mired in the worst outbreak in the region, meanwhile announced another 85 deaths, pushing its total number of fatalities to 514 amid 11,364 confirmed cases.
Virus cases ramping up in Africa
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Cases of the new coronavirus are ramping up in Africa, with six new countries announcing confirmed infections in the past 24 hours. Across Africa, 18 of the continent's 54 countries have now registered COVID-19 cases. The majority of these cases are imported, authorities say.
Today, Kenya, Guinea and Ethiopia reported their first cases, while Gabon and Ghana did so late Thursday. Sudan also reported its first case, a person who had already died.
PRESIDENT TO DECLARE NATIONAL EMERGENCY
The declaration would allow the administration to utilize the Stafford Act, the federal law that gives FEMA responsibility for coordinating disaster relief efforts, to provide emergency funding to state and local governments. President Trump plans to declare the national emergency this afternoon during a 3 p.m. news conference, according to a senior administration official.
H-E-B PUTS LIMITS ON TOILET PAPER SALES
In a statement, grocery chain H-E-B said the understand customers wanting to prepare by stocking up on the essentials. Texans must continue to prepare, but panic does not promote progress.
For the long term, H-E-B is in a good in-stock position on many of the items our customers need and we are working around the clock to restock our shelves. In order to help ensure all can secure the products they need, when they need them, we’ve implemented temporary purchase limits on certain items help protect the supply chain in Texas. While our customers might find our supply of some products low or temporarily out of stock, we encourage customers to check back with us if they cannot find what they need, as we’ll continue to restock our products.
In an effort to make sure all customers have access to products they need, H-E-B is limiting the purchase of the following per shopping trip/transaction:
- Disinfecting & Antibacterial sprays/wipes – 4 units per transaction (including Baby)
- Liquid Bleach – 2 units per transaction
- Toilet Paper – 2 units per transaction
- Hand sanitizer – 4 units per transaction (including Baby)
- Hand soap – 4 units per transaction
- Water (including Baby) – 4 multipacks and 4 gallons per transaction, for a total of 8 items
- Hydrogen Peroxide – 4 units per transaction
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/wipes – 4 units per transaction
- Latex Gloves – 4 units per transaction
- Face Masks – 2 units per transaction
198TH AND 216TH COURTS POSTPONED UNTIL APRIL 1
The 198th and 216th district courts have been suspended until April 1, according to judicial officials. The courts will be closed for non-essential cases during this period.
HAIR SALONS SEND OUT MESSAGES
The impact of COVID-19 is being felt across the world, and businesses are sending updates about their plans to handle the virus.
From the hair salon chain: Please know that cleanliness and sanitization have always been a big part of running a great hair salon, and we already follow strict guidelines from local health departments. However, due to the current situation, we are increasing and adding to our current supply of cleaning and sanitizing materials to ensure our stylists can clean and disinfect the salon even more thoroughly throughout the course of the day.
Another chain, Sports Clips, which has a location on Sidney Baker, also made a vow to its customers that it will:
Enhance store cleaning procedures to include the use of disinfectant cleaner in:
- Bathrooms
- Haircutting stations to include the chairs, counters & mirrors
- Chairs in the waiting area
- Kiosks/screens and counters at checkout
- Door handles
BOSTON MARATHON DELAYED
The Boston Marathon on Friday was postponed for five months due to the coronavirus pandemic, abandoning the customary Patriots Day start in the hopes of preserving the uninterrupted 124-year tradition of the world's most prestigious long-distance run.
In delaying the marathon from April 20 to Sept. 14, the city avoids for now an event that draws more than 30,000 runners from around the world, packs them in buses and starting corrals and then sends them off on a 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) trek from Hopkinton to Boston's Back Bay. An estimated 1 million people line the course as it winds through eight cities and towns, high-fiving, hugging and even kissing the runners along the way.
THREE TEST POSITIVE IN TYLER
Three people in Tyler have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the city announced Friday morning.
According to East Texas Matters, one of the three patients is in critical condition.
With Friday’s latest cases, there are now four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas. Earlier this week, a man in Gregg County, east of Dallas, tested positive for the respiratory virus, according to The Longview News-Journal. The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported that the patient traveled domestically, has mild symptoms and is self-quarantining at home.
According to Tyler city spokeswoman Jenny Wells, the immediate risk of transmission in Smith County remains low. There is no evidence of community spread at this time.
SPAIN TO TAKE DRASTIC ACTION
With Italy already submerged in a national quarantine, Spain took a major step Friday toward a similar lock-down as it struggles to ride the wave of the coronavirus pandemic spawning illness and fear around the globe.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced that his government will declare a two-week state of emergency on Saturday, giving it extraordinary powers including the mobilization of the country's armed forces, to confront the COVID-19 outbreak.
FIESTA POSTPONED
Fiesta San Antonio has been postponed to the fall, event organizers announced Friday morning.
The city’s signature event was scheduled to take place April 16-26. It will now take place Nov. 5-15, Jeanie Travis, president of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission, said at a press conference.
