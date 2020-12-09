DALLAS (AP) — Amber Ramirez hit six 3-pointers and scored 18 points and No. 13 Arkansas rolled to a 79-47 win over SMU on Wednesday night.
Makayla Daniels added 13 points and Chelsea Dungee had 12 for the Razorbacks (6-1), who showed no letdown coming off a win over then No. 4 Baylor on Sunday.
Dungee and Ramirez each hit a pair of 3-pointers and then Destiny Slocum scored from distance as Arkansas raced to a 15-2 lead. Daniels and Ramirez added 3s and the Razorbacks led 23-7 after one quarter, hitting 7 of 15 behind the arc and 1 of 2 inside.
That set the tone with Arkansas sinking 11 3s and SMU shooting 23% (7 of 30) in the first half to trail 39-17. SMU was 3-of-14 shooting in the first quarter and 4 of 16 in the second. It was 65-27 after three.
Arkansas finished with 16 3-pointers. SMU shot 36% from long range and had 21 turnovers.
Kayla White scored 15 points for the Mustangs (0-4). Rhyle McKinney added 13.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.