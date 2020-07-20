In the midst of massive COVID-19 pandemic disruption, U.S. Representatives Ann Kirkpatrick (D-Ariz.) and Dan Newhouse (R–Wash.) brought forth a bipartisan proposal to offer tax relief to small businesses, residents and local newspapers.
The program is not a check, but rather a tax credit for each to work together in support of keeping local journalism sustainable during the damaging business environment.
The program is highly targeted, offers broad benefit and expires in five years.
The Local Journalism Sustainability Act is designed to offer tax credits for subscribers of The Kerrville Daily Times (or any other qualifying newspaper) of up to $250 per year. This would allow a subscriber to earn a tax credit for a subscription price to a local newspaper like The Kerrville Daily Times. The idea is to help individuals continue their access to local journalism during a time of economic difficulty.
The act also offers small businesses, those with fewer than 1,000 employees, a tax credit to cover up to $5,000 of advertising costs in the first year and $2,500 in the following four years. This will allow small businesses to drive customers while investing into qualified local journalism.
And finally, the act will offer a payroll credit of up to $25,000 the first year and $2,500 in the subsequent years to employ and adequately compensate local journalists.
All elements of the act sunset after five years. Relief is given in the form of tax credits, not direct funding.
Local journalism is an important element of American society — and one we feel contributes to a better nation through the sharing of opinions, facts and civil conversations.
The Local Journalism Act will help local small businesses, consumers of news and community newspapers much like the newspaper in your hands today.
At The Kerrville Daily Times, we’ve always worked to provide our citizens and community with a newspaper they could proudly call their own. This is our time-honored call and mission.
We are a small business and privately held. No fancy towers in New York City. No, our modest world headquarters sits right off Interstate 45 as you cross onto the island. And our employees are as local as they get. You see us as the local grocery stores, farmers markets and places of worship.
Our hope is your support will allow us to continue to serve and play a role in our community for years to come.
Please reach out to U. S. Representative Chip Roy and encourage his support of The Local Journalism Sustainability Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.