Midway through the fourth set, after flicking the ball across the net for another kill, Makenna Gelsone turned toward her coach Tony Vela, flashed a smile and gave him the “thumbs up.”
She didn’t say anything, but her gesture essentially communicated, “Don’t worry, coach. We got this.”
At that time, Gelsone and her Ingram Tom Moore teammates weren’t playing their best volleyball. Sure, the Lady Warriors were ahead in the match, but they had given an uneven performance at home against Bandera. They committed too many service errors, and their best players continued to make uncharacteristic attacking mistakes.
But none of that mattered. In the end, the No. 8 team in Class 3A still found a way to control the match.
“We all rely on each other,” Gelsone said. “We just had to push forward and get it together. We had to get back in our groove.”
And that’s exactly what they did after Gelsone gave Vela the “Thumbs Up.” The Lady Warriors dominated the final set to seal a victory over the Class 4A Bulldogs (23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21) on Tuesday night.
Junior team captain Anna Crittenden posted a triple double with 10 kills, 13 digs and 10 assists. Gelsone was one dig shy of earning a triple double herself, registering 11 kills, 24 assists and nine digs. Her sister, Ansley Gelsone supplied Ingram with six kills and eight digs.
“We competed,” Vela said. “I am very pleased. The effort was flawless and they left it all out on the court.”
While the Lady Warriors gave impeccable effort throughout the match, they didn’t always execute. It might have been because they were playing just their third home match this season and still learning how to play in the raucous atmospheres they are attracting, but they were sloppy to begin the match. Ingram committed 12 errors in the first set and allowed Bandera to score the final four points to steal the first set.
“We started out a little slow,” Vela said. “And I kind of anticipated that. … We had to get our emotions under control, and once we were able to do that, we really controlled most of the sets from that point on.”
And the Lady Warriors didn’t have any trouble finishing the remaining sets. They rattled off the final three points in set 2. Makenna Gelsone ended the match with an ace that grazed the top of the net before landing on Bandera’s side of the court. Harley Ince launched another ace to clinch three.
They were in a battle in set 4 until Makenna Gelsone floated the ball over Bandera’s middle blockers into no man’s land to give Ingram a 14-12 lead. That’s when she smiled at Vela, as if to say, “We got this.” And that’s when the Lady Warriors began flexing on the bulldogs. Crittenden smashed a kill on the left side. Ansley Gelsone followed with another kill. Then, it was Emmah Schmidt’s turn to fire a kill. All of sudden, they led 22-15 and Bandera requested a timeout.
The Lady Warriors had found their groove.
“It’s really exciting when that happens,” Makenna Gelson said. “It gets us really hype and that’s what makes us play better.”
The Lady Warriors hope to sustain that high level of play when district play finally begins in nine days at Marion. They are hoping to win a district title before embarking on a deep run in the postseason.
But like any team with championship aspirations, they insist their primary focus at the moment is improving each day.
“We were just taking it day by day,” Ansley Gelsone said. “We are taking it game by game. We are focusing on the now.”
