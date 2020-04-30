The coronavirus screening and sampling that’s been held at the Kerr County Youth Event Center will return to Peterson Health’s urgent care facility and be available seven days a week starting Monday.
During a press conference this morning, Peterson Health President and CEO Cory Edmondson announced that people will be able to go to the urgent care center on Junction Highway for screening — by appointment — if they have symptoms.
And it’s no longer just flu-like symptoms that could be indicative of coronavirus infection.
Edmondson said symptoms of COVID-19 now include loss of taste and smell, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea, shortness of breath, muscle pain, chills, fever and cough.
To make an appointment at the urgent care center, call 830-258-7669.
Peterson Health had sent 428 nose swab samples for coronavirus testing at out-of-county labs as of Wednesday, Edmondson indicated. Doctors working in other practices may have sent additional samples, he added.
Edmondson, joining other local officials for the press videoconference this morning, congratulated the community for managing to keep the number of coronavirus cases low — five — compared to some other counties. For example, nearby Kendall and Medina counties had 16 and 19 confirmed coronavirus cases as of noon yesterday -- the latest data available from the state health department. Bexar County had 1,307 cases. Cases reported in Texas totaled 27,054.
But people shouldn’t let their guard down, he added. Edmondson urged people to continue to wash hands frequently, cover sneezes and coughs, maintain social distancing and other measures advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Do your part and be respectful and prudent in your activities,” Edmondson said.
Edmondson said Peterson Regional Medical Center will perform elective surgeries now that the governor relaxed that restriction. Edmondson urged people not to be afraid to come to the hospital, citing several awards and rankings the facility has received for cleanliness and safety.
Edmondson thanked the community for showing support for health care workers. People have been donating medical supplies and food to frontline hospital staff, he said.
“It reminds us how blessed we are to be in the Hill Country and especially being supported by our community,” Edmondson said.
As a way to give back, Peterson Health staff collected almost 14,000 items of canned goods, paper products and beverages for donation to St. Vincent De Paul, the Doyle School Community Center and Mustard Seed Ministries, he said.
“It was extremely rewarding to our employees,” Edmondson said.
Hmm, people shouldn't be afraid to come to the hospital but we must call first but when I called for my daughter over the weekend (Sunday to be exact), who was in desperate need of a breathing treatment WE were told not to bring her in and to just treat her symptoms and contact her primary care Doctor on Monday. My daughter is 17 years old and severe asthmatic and had all the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 except for travel and she was turned away from Peterson Health. Explain that please, but I won't hold my breath for the explanation.
