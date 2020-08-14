The recent death of a local two-year-old boy is being investigated as a homicide.
According to a press release just issued this afternoon, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office ruled Gideon Barideaux was killed by another person.
Police haven’t disclosed how the child died or what his injuries were.
“Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, further details will not be released at this time,” states the release from the Kerrville Police Department.
Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman, confirmed Thursday that Barideaux died in a San Antonio hospital on Aug. 9, three days after police were called to a home on Legion Drive in Kerrville for reports of a child with injuries.
Officers were dispatched at the request of medics about 8:55 p.m. Aug. 6. The boy had initially been taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center before being flown to University Hospital in San Antonio.
An older sibling was placed with relatives pending the outcome of the investigation.
