A sheriff's deputy has tested positive for COVID-19, and two others have been sent home until it's determined whether they are also infected.
The officer who tested positive for the coronavirus had been on vacation and FMLA for other medical reasons since before March 1, according to a sheriff's office press release.
"We pray for the officer's speedy recovery and are also thankful that the affected officer has had very limited contact with any other employee," states the release.
The sheriff's office was notified of the positive case on May 5, according to the release.
All employees and visitors have their temperatures checked before entering the headquarters and jail of the sheriff's office, officials have said.
This latest case marks the sixth in Kerr County, but only one other case was active as of Saturday, so this does not affect the ability of restaurants and other "nonessential" businesses to remain open at 50 percent capacity. Certain other businesses, such as hair and nail salons, and bars, must remain closed per a governor's order.
Editor's note: The governor recently announced he'll reopen hair salons and pools on Friday.
