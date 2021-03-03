The Ingram Lady Warriors had several basketball players who made the All-District team for the 2020-2021 basketball season.
Macie Neutze made All-District First Team for the Lady Warriors.
Neutze is listed as a sophomore on the roster and is expected to return next season for the Ingram Lady Warriors.
Jazmyn Vela made Second Team All-District and is also a returning player for next season.
Alyssa Marquez and Lexie Neutze received Honorable Mention for their efforts on the basketball court.
Four members of the Lady Warrior basketball team were selected for Academic All-District including Kasandra Marbach, Madison McClintock, Allie Piper and Rylan Wilt.
Ingram had a difficult season this year, but Macie Neutze is only a sophomore and Vela is just a junior.
This bodes well for a bright future on the court next season for the Ingram Lady Warriors.
“Congratulations to Macie and Jazmyn for being named to the all-district first and second teams, respectively,” Ingram Coach Steve Marbach said. “Also, congratulations to our two senior captains, Lexie and Alyssa, for being selected as all-district honorable mentions.”
Coach Marbach was impressed with his team’s efforts in the classroom too.
“I am very proud of our four academic all-district ladies; Kasie, Madison, Allie and Rylan,” Marbach continued. “They are all four freshmen who juggle multiple sports and activities and still find a way to earn very high GPA’s, which is very impressive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.