The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, December 29, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A potent storm will strengthen over the Central states
tomorrow and bring adverse weather to the center of the
country. Snow will blanket areas from Nebraska to the
Dakotas, while ice makes travel treacherous from Kansas to
Iowa. Significant icing can lead to power outages for
portions of Iowa, Missouri and Kansas. Along the southern
edge of this storm, rain and gusty thunderstorms will erupt
from Texas to Missouri. Farther east, lake-effect snow
showers will continue for portions of Pennsylvania and New
York, while the rest of the Northeast is dry but cold. The
Southeast will also experience a chilly winter day while
remaining dry. The West will have a break from storm
activity tomorrow until the next storm enters the region
midweek.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 87 at Zapata, TX
National Low Monday -17 at Boulder, WY
_____
