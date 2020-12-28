The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, December 29, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A potent storm will strengthen over the Central states

tomorrow and bring adverse weather to the center of the

country. Snow will blanket areas from Nebraska to the

Dakotas, while ice makes travel treacherous from Kansas to

Iowa. Significant icing can lead to power outages for

portions of Iowa, Missouri and Kansas. Along the southern

edge of this storm, rain and gusty thunderstorms will erupt

from Texas to Missouri. Farther east, lake-effect snow

showers will continue for portions of Pennsylvania and New

York, while the rest of the Northeast is dry but cold. The

Southeast will also experience a chilly winter day while

remaining dry. The West will have a break from storm

activity tomorrow until the next storm enters the region

midweek.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 87 at Zapata, TX

National Low Monday -17 at Boulder, WY

_____

