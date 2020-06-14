After 42 years in business, sisters Kathy Thompson and Julie Milam wanted to retire on their own terms, and a pandemic was not going to be the reason, if they could help it.
Thompson and Milam own Creations, the Kerrville quilting and sewing store that draws customers from around the country to shop, talk, quilt and enjoy each other’s company.
When the pandemic hit, the store closed to walk-in traffic, and the owners and their peers were left longing for what could be described as the good old days.
“It was just magic,” Thompson, 69, said of the pre-pandemic days in the shop. “People loved to come.”
Despite the more than two-month closure to in-store shopping, the store continued to sell through its website and by phone.
The store shipped orders nationally and offered items for curbside pickup three days a week.
“Our business has survived for internet orders,” Thompson said. “We have an active online store, and that has been our lifeline.”
After 42 years in business, Creations is a staple in Kerrville and beyond. People come to stay at The Main House, which is the Creations’ retreat center equipped with a studio for quilting or sewing, lodging rooms for up to 24 guests and dining facilities.
The shop routinely books nationally and internationally known speakers to present classes at The Main House, but has had to cancel those through October.
“We’re blessed that we own this piece of property,” Thompson said. “We aren’t thinking about how to pay rent.”
That said, revenue has taken a hit. In late May, Thompson estimated a decline of 75% to 80% because of the closure.
Kerr County resident Carol Moravec is one of the customers who stopped by to pick up items curbside during the temporary closure. A customer for at least 15 years, she bought material to make a quilt top.
“They have great fabrics and merchandise and all other things, and they’re just all so knowledgeable and friendly,” she said.
The target date to reopen Creations for in-person shopping was June 3, but Thompson was approaching that cautiously.
A big reason for that caution was because everyone who works at the shop and the vast majority of customers fall in the high-risk category for severe illness associated with COVID-19, she said.
Because of that, her plan for reopening Creations for in-person shopping included limited hours and a limited number of customers, at least initially.
Staff will wear masks and customers will be required to as well, Thompson said.
“I think it will take a long time for our customers, for our age group, to feel comfortable,” she said.
Although the pandemic has been challenging for Thompson and Milam, 71, as it has for all business owners, they had no plans to close their business and were fortunate they could continue.
“I have a different retirement plan, and it was not a pandemic,” Thompson said.
