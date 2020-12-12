The Harper Ladyhorns were aiming for 9-0 Friday night, but Boerne Geneva had other plans.
Geneva defeated Harper 64-58 in Boerne Friday night.
Talli Millican led the Lady Longhorns in scoring with three 3-pointers and 15 points.
Kylie Wolsey scored 14 points and Rachel Perkins added 10.
Carter Wood led the team in rebounds with 11 and Wolsey added 10.
Perkins and Millican had four assists.
Harper falls to 8-1.
