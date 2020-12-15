Three members of Ingram Tom Moore’s amazing volleyball team will be playing at the next level as Karlie Bonam, Anna Crittenden and Makenna Gelsone signed National Letter’s of Intent Friday.
Karlie Bonam initially made her decision on Nov. 11 to attend Ouachita College in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
She made it official in Friday’s ceremony at Ingram Tom Moore High School.
Karlie has family connections with Ouachita and it factored into her decision to go there.
Bonam commented, “I thought it was cool because my Mom went there.”
“I will be majoring in Pre-Med and I’m just blessed to be able to play beyond high school,” Bonam added. “I’m excited to see what happens next.”
Makenna Gelsone and Anna Crittenden are excited to extend their careers together at the same college.
Makenna and Anna both commented that they were recruited in the summer early this season.
“Anna and I were recruited at the same time,” Gelsone said. “I will be a setter and hitter and I’m excited to play at the next level.”
“I fell in love with the coaches and the environment,” Crittenden said. “Coach Blakely is a lot like Coach Vela in that he pushes players to play hard.”
Gelsone and Crittenden have been playing together since middle school.
“It’s like taking a piece of home with me, “Crittenden said. “I’m very excited.”
Gelsone agreed.
“We have been playing together since 6th and 7th grade,” Gelsone added. “I’m really excited.”
