Walter Murphy Edmonds Jr.
April 1944 - June 2020
Walter Murphy Edmonds Jr. was born April 26, 1944 and raised here in Kerrville, Texas. He graduated from Doyle High School in 1961, went on to Bishop College in Dallas for two and a half years before joining the army in 1963 to serve 4 years of service. He met his God sent, love of his life, wife Dorothy in 1968 and spent a great 52 years with her before passing away June 23, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter Murphy Edmonds Sr. and Roberta Edmonds, as well as his sister Patsy Houston. He is survived by his devoted God-fearing wife Dorothy Jean Edmonds, his three sons, Dominic Edmonds, Damon Edmonds and Yoncy Edmonds and wife Gloria, as well as his 9 grand-kids Joshua, Tassney, Damon Jr., Siera, Colbe, Logan, Layton, Glorious and Desmond Skein, and 2 great-grand-kids, Javery and Jaya, along with his brothers/sisters in law, Mary Bolden, Lovie and wife Peggy Williams, Henry and wife Delories Carter and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Services will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels officiated by Pastor David Schuler. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories North Cemetery.
