A cold front will make a run towards the Hill Country overnight through daybreak Monday.
Areas of fog and drizzle could develop overnight with increasing low clouds.
Lows remain in the lower to middle 60's with southeast winds in the forecast.
We can expect more clouds across the Hill Country Monday with light rain or drizzle possible early.
Temperatures will be very tricky due to clouds and the lingering cold front across our area.
Highs could hold in the 70's northern areas with highs in the middle to upper 80's southern areas during the day.
Prepare for temperature swings across the area with cooler temperatures expected the further north that you travel.
The front will likely stall and then drift northward Monday evening bringing a return to muggy and mild conditions.
