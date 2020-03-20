H-E-B is making a $3 million donation to nonprofit groups in rural parts of Texas, including Kerrville and the Hill Country, to help ensure that those who need it most can get the food they need delivered during the coronavirus pandemic.
The donation will also go to organizations doing groundbreaking research on coronavirus. H-E-B spokeswoman Julie Bedingfield said the company has reached out to Dietert Center, which administers the Kerrville area Meals On Wheels program, to determine the level of need to make deliveries to seniors, children and low-income families.
All of this is part of the Texans Helping Texans initiative the company launched to ensure delivery of food. However, part of that initiative included the use of the H-E-B-owned Favor, a home delivery service that operates out of 264 stores but not in rural areas of Texas, including Kerrville.
H-E-B, instead, decided to work with nonprofit groups to ensure that everyone is covered during the pandemic, which is increasingly isolating the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.
Bedingfield said H-E-B would also look to raise additional funds from customers through check stand donations.
“Customers will see our Texans Helping Texans checkstand donation campaign in all its stores across the state, giving customers the opportunity to support several organizations providing essential services such as United Way, Meals on Wheels and Feeding Texas,” Beddingfield wrote in an email. “Customers can contribute by making monetary donations at the register for $1, $3, or $5. We know how our communities come together to help one another and we’re asking everyone to be a good Texan: check on your neighbors especially our seniors, disabled and low-income families. In times of need, Texans have shown they can unite to do remarkable things.”
That wasn’t the only news that H-E-B delivered on Friday, the company said it would give a $2 an hour raise to its hourly store, manufacturing and warehouse employees from March 16 to April 12. H-E-B stores have been severely impacted by a run on almost all essential items, which has forced the company to limit the number of items people can purchase.
Walmart announced that it would also give a boost in pay to its hourly employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.