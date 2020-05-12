Kerr County will resume its recycling service.
The service had been suspended a few weeks ago as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection for county employees who would be handling the materials, according to a press release from the county.
The county’s resumption of its recycling collection service comes on the heels of the City of Kerrville’s announcement earlier this month that the drop-off location at the landfill/transfer station will close.
With the closure of the city’s collection site at the landfill and the accumulation of a few weeks’ worth of recycled materials, Kerr County Maintenance Supervisor Shane Evans expects an uptick in collections and, along with that, an increase in staff time in order to handle it all, according to the county’s release.
The commissioners court opted to continue the county’s recycling program for at least the rest of this fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30. Commissioner (Pct. 4) Don Harris said they would monitor the situation to make sure the collected materials are being recycled for a fact, while Evans said he would track the tonnage, man hours and any other costs associated with the service, according to the county’s release.
One county trailer will be available full-time at the Kerr County Maintenance Facility, 500 Hays St. A second collection trailer will be rotated between the county’s four precincts, spending a week in each location, the release states.
Starting May 13, the mobile collection trailer will be located in the Lions Park in Center Point.
After that, the trailer will move locations according to its established monthly schedule.
Kerr County recycling trailer monthly rotation schedule
Precinct 1: 1st Wednesday, Turtle Creek Schoolhouse, in the 300 block of the Upper Turtle Creek Road (FM1273) in Kerrville;
Precinct 2: 2nd Wednesday, Lions Park, Center Point, Texas;
Precinct 3: 3rd Wednesday, Lions Park, Center Point, Texas, and,
Precinct 4: 4th Wednesday, Hunt United Methodist Church, 120 Merritt in Hunt, Texas.
ALL Precincts: All month, a second recycling trailer is available full-time at the Kerr County Maintenance Facility, 500 Hay Street in Kerrville.
For more information on the county’s recycling service, call the county commissioner who represents one’s precinct. Phone numbers are available online at: https://www.co.kerr.tx.us/commcrt/.
Acceptable recyclables at county collection trailers
Cardboard: cereal boxes, tissue boxes, soap bar boxes, paper towel rolls, soft drink packaging, moving boxes and other shipment boxes. NO waxed or plastic coated cardboard items.
Newsprint: Newspapers and the inserts that come with them.
White paper: Office and school notebook paper.
Mixed paper: Mail, envelopes, colored paper, magazines, catalogues, etc. NO tissues or paper towels.
Shredded paper: White paper cut up. It must be placed in a cardboard box or brown bag.
Tin cans: Metal cans and metal lids (labels do not need to be removed)
Aluminum products: Cans, CLEAN foil and pie plates.
Plastics: Plastics #s 1, 2 and 5. PLEASE rinse containers and remove lids from bottled items. Plastics that are NOT accepted for recycling are include items larger than 2-feet x 2-feet, eating utensils, razor handles, cups/containers with no recycle symbol, drink lids, six-pack holders, straws, syringes, plastic window on cardboard, toothbrushes, toothpaste tubes or any other tube-like materials.
Items not accepted
Drums, pails, paint cans or containers with chemicals including cyanide, or chemical residue.
Glass and Styrofoam.
Materials classified as hazardous or toxic.
Radioactive material or casings for radioactive materials.
Items with dirt, concrete, slude, free liquids, waste oil or used oil or oil filters.
Items containing explosive materials, asbestos or mercury.
Sealed compressor units.
Fluorescent light ballasts.
Window glass.
Televisions or computer monitors.
Plastic grocery bags (Those may be taken to local grocery stores for recycling.)
Lawn care equipment.
