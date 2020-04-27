Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect recent information from the county's emergency management coordinator.
Five Kerr County residents are among at least 21,944 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus.
The state health department website states there are six Kerr County residents who tested positive, but the county emergency management coordinator on Monday morning said this is an error; the sixth person actually has been an inmate in Harris County since 2005 and contracted the disease there. it wasn't immediately clear when this inmate is due to be released.
At least two of Kerr County residents have recovered. Kerrville Peterson Regional Medical Center also treated a Bandera County man with COVID-19.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 204 reported coronavirus infections, according to information from the state health department. At least 648 people had died from the disease in Texas and 267,021 had been tested. An estimated 10,763 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 107,045 people have recovered from the disease, 965,933 have been infected and 54,877 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 4,684,300 had been tested for the virus. In the U.S., 126,647 were hospitalized.
At the time of this writing, worldwide coronavirus infections totaled 2,973,264, deaths numbered 206,569, and 868,806 people had recovered, according to the university.
Top five Texas counties for confirmed infections
Harris County - 5,628
Dallas County - 2,909
Tarrant County - 1,836
Travis County - 1,396
Bexar County - 1,231
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 16
Bandera County - 6
Gillespie - 1
Medina County - 19
Uvalde County - 6
Blanco County - 6
Llano County - 3
Mason County - 1
Hays County - 148
Comal County - 48
Frio County - 3
Texas polls on Donald Trump, Greg Abbott, Congress and coronavirus show mix grades
The latest polling from the University of Texas and The Texas Tribune shows registered Texas voters broadly approve of how Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott is responding to the pandemic and economic crises.
56% of Texas voters approve of the job Abbott is doing while only 32% disapprove. The governor gets better grades than President Donald Trump (48% approve, and 45% disapprove) and Congress (23% approve and 56% disapprove).
Approval ratings for U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz were largely unchanged from previous polling. Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick — who made national news when he suggested that saving the economy was more important than responding to the coronavirus — has seen an uptick of disapproval in two groups: registered voters over 65 and independents.
Farmers markets helping keep some Texas farmers afloat
Farmers accustomed to selling large quantities of cheese, meats and produce to restaurants are finding enough customers at farmers markets to keep their businesses running, the Austin American-Statesman reports.
“Our farmers and ranchers are doing pretty well,” Texas Farmers Market interim executive director Evan Driscoll told the paper.
Still, the markets aren't as social as they were before the novel coronavirus pandemic — and individual Texans aren't directly buying enough to make up for lost revenues from restaurants, according to the Statesman.
Walker County gears up for more testing
Cases have skyrocketed in Huntsville and Walker County over the past few weeks, due in large part to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system. In their Friday afternoon update, agency data showed that 109 offenders and 56 unit employees from Walker County’s seven local prisons have tested positive for COVID-19.
Not all unit employees live within Walker County, but officials with the Walker County Office of Emergency Management have confirmed that a bulk of the employee cases account for the 65 active public cases.
In total, Walker County has at least 174 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with three total fatalities.
Retail 'to go' offered as Texas eases virus-related rules
After the first round of financial aid for small businesses was depleted, the Paycheck Protection Program will be receiving additional funding, and while the first time around the software utilized had some glitches, the setbacks were fixed with input from a financial institution in Del Rio.
U.S. Representative Will Hurd (R-San Antonio) said Thursday in a phone interview that the first round of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the “CARES Act” benefited 134,700 businesses in Texas, which received a total of $28.4 billion.
Thursday night the House voted on H.R. 266, which provides $480 billion additional funding for the coronavirus relief package.
“The money ran out pretty quickly, so we are discussing additional funding, the discussion is mainly around the Paycheck Protection Program,” Hurd said from Washington prior to the vote.
The Small Business Administration, which administers the Paycheck Protection Program loans, ran out of the $350 billion it was given through the $2.2 trillion CARES Act for small business loans.
According to the administration more than 1.7 million loans were provided through nearly 5,000 lenders nationwide.
Texas voters overwhelmingly approve of business closures, stay-at-home orders despite blow to state's economy, says UT/TT poll
Texas' economy is taking a catastrophic hit — and hundreds of thousands of Texans are out of work — as officials shutter businesses and limit some establishment's operations to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. But while Texans' optimism about the state's economy has fallen, they largely support those measures, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.
Two-thirds of registered Texas voters agree with decisions by Gov. Greg Abbott and several local officials to suspend nonessential business operations. And more than three-quarters of voters support orders to stay home except for essential activities. The poll's findings come as Abbott says he will soon announce plans to reopen a wide range of Texas businesses.
Poll: Partisan divide among Texans over reopening state
A new poll conducted by Remington Research Group (RRG), on behalf of three Republican legislators, shows a partisan divide among Texans over how and when the government should reopen the state after the coronavirus shutdown.
Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to announce reopening parts of the state and potentially not extending the stay-at-home order on Monday.
The statewide survey was conducted among likely Republican and Democratic voters on issues relating to the coronavirus shutdown, including state finances and working from home.
The Republican legislators who commissioned the survey are State Sen. Bob Hall of Edgewood, Rep. Kyle Biedermann of Fredricksburg, and Rep. Tony Tinderholt of Arlington.
On the question of whether Texas should reopen, 50 percent of Republicans said it should while 82 percent of Democrats said Texas should remain closed.
Respondents from both parties expressed support for allowing medical procedures that were banned under the governor’s executive order. However, 79 percent of Republicans said they strongly supported businesses reopening even with social distancing guidelines in place.
“Businesses need to open back up, and social distancing should be encouraged," Biedermann said. "State and local governments need to immediately reduce spending, and take any tax increases off the table. Texans don’t have more money for us to take from them.”
Biedermand also urged the governor to let individual Texans decide when they are ready to go out and engage in society.
“Those who want to stay home can and those who need to go out to provide for their family should be allowed to do so,” he said.
The poll also found that the majority of respondents cannot work from home. Roughly 64 percent of Republicans and 65 percent of Democrats said they cannot successfully work from home.
Both Republican and Democrat respondents said there should be an immediate reduction in government spending to avoid tax increases in the future in light of significant economic losses Texas is facing due to the coronavirus shutdown and the catastrophic oil war that halted the once booming industry.
“A vast majority of my constituents and Texans simply can’t provide for their families from home," Tinderholt said. "Every day the government keeps them from going to work worsens their situation. I’m encouraged to see that many Texans agree with me that governments need to immediately reduce spending. We must act now.”
The survey was conducted between April 20 and April 21 among 1,224 likely voters. The survey “was weighted to match expected turnout demographics for the 2020 General Election,” Remington Research Group says, with a margin of error of 2.9 percent.
Pilgrim's stepping up safety measures during coronavirus pandemic
As many meat-processing plants around the nation have temporarily shuttered due to workers testing positive for the new coronavirus, some have called into question whether these slaughterhouses can remain virus-free.
With thousands of employees often working side by side, social distancing is all but impossible at most of these plants. That’s why experts say the risk of catching the virus will likely remain even as companies take measures to increase worker protections.
“It’s not that people aren’t trying. It’s just that it is very difficult to control this illness,” said Dennis Burson, an animal science professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, in an Associated Press article.
Earlier this month, the Department of State Health Services identified a cluster of 14 coronavirus cases and two related deaths that were “in some manner” tied to employees of a Tyson Foods facility in Center, according to a Texas Tribune report. And state health officials confirmed Tuesday that they are investigating a coronavirus outbreak at the JBS Beef packing plant in the Panhandle.
In an attempt to protect workers, the Pilgrim’s Pride facility in Lufkin has started checking employee temperatures, staggering breaks and start times, and implementing other safety measures.
“Pilgrim’s is putting a premium on the team members’ safety at all facilities so we can keep providing jobs and keep America fed,” the company said in an email.
Long-term care providers, patients face challenges with COVID-19
The five state-licensed nursing facilities in Nacogdoches County have a combined total resident capacity of some 547 people, and at the novel coronavirus has spread among residents and employees at least two of those facilities.
On April 15, the parent company of Westward Trails Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Daybreak, announced 13 of its residents and six of its staff members had picked up the coronavirus, leading to three deaths and three hospitalizations. The outbreak at the facility began on April 1 with a single patient.
It is unclear which of the four other facilities in the county likewise experienced an outbreak. The operators of the other four nursing homes in the county did not respond to requests for additional information as of deadline Friday.
Texas Health and Human Services reported that, as of Wednesday, the virus had spread to 252 of the state’s 1,220 licensed nursing facilities, meaning about 20% had confirmed the coronavirus in one or more patients or staff members, according to department spokesperson Kelli Weldon.
There were 164 deaths from the virus of residents in nursing homes.
Of the state’s 2,004 licensed assisted living facilities, 75 reported infections of residents or staff members — roughly 3%. There were 43 deaths at assisted-living facilities as of Wednesday.
On April 17, an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott directed that people should not be allowed to visit long-term care facilities like nursing homes unless absolutely necessary, and that “the movement of staff between facilities” should be limited as much as possible.
The tight-knit nature of long-term care facilities means that often, residents who test positive for the virus end up right back in the facilities.
Whether a person is hospitalized because of the virus is a judgment made by medical personnel at the hospital where the resident was taken to be tested.
“A patient may not be hospitalized with a positive COVID diagnosis unless the physician determines their medical condition meets criteria to do so,” said Nacogdoches Medical Center spokesperson Patti Tanner. “If a patient is COVID-positive but does not need to be hospitalized, the hospital will work with the EMS/ambulance company to ensure safe transport of the patient back to their residence/facility. The facility is then responsible for following the appropriate and safe procedures outlined by the CDC to keep their patients and staff safe from infection.”
Poor zip codes in Harris County hit hardest by coronavirus, Houston Chronicle reports
Harris County’s poorest zip codes faced the greatest concentration of people testing positive for the new coronavirus, an analysis by the Houston Chronicle found. Many of these zip codes — which have double or triple the average per capita rate of cases for Harris County — contain predominantly black neighborhoods.
The zip code including Sunnyside, a Harris County neighborhood that is 85% black and has a median income of $32,000, has a rate of three in every 1,000 people testing positive for the coronavirus. This is the second-highest rate in the county, only behind the zip code containing downtown Houston, which experts say is likely experiencing a high number of cases because of homeless shelters and Harris County Jail, which has seen an outbreak of cases.
Settegast, another predominantly black neighborhood, falls in a zip code with a rate of 2.3 cases per 1,000 residents. The average rate countywide is 1 case per 1,000 people in a zip code.
These high rates of cases likely arise because people living in these communities work jobs that require them to be around other people, rather than working from home, experts said.
Many residents in low-income neighborhoods have underlying medical conditions, which means they face higher risk if they contract the virus, said Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital.
However, whether these zip codes remain the only hotspots in Harris County remains uncertain because of low testing rates and incomplete contact tracing. Texas ranks 49th among states in testing, with 8.5 tests per 1,000 people, according to a U.S. News report.
The county has also had to limit the number of people they are tracking to trace contact with other people because they don’t have the capacity to track every confirmed case. Instead, this tracing has been limited to health care workers and other high-risk populations, said Dr. Dana Beckham, director of the county’s Office of Science, Surveillance and Technology.
Some businesses defy Texas rules on virus-related closings
A handful of Texas businesses reopened Friday in defiance of state guidance in the fight against the coronavirus, which allows retailers to offer “to go” service but leaves other restrictions in place.
In Dallas, hair salon owner Shelley Luther was issued a citation at midday but she refused to close her business. She had two stylists and a nail technician on duty, a fraction of her normal staff. Several supporters came to the salon, including a man carrying a long gun he made into a pole for a Texas flag with a coiled snake on it reading “Don’t Tread on Me.”
A Houston-area restaurant opened to customers who wanted to eat inside, demarcating available tables by the color of their tablecloths in an effort to ensure social distancing. A table with a white cloth was open for seating. A table with a black cloth was closed.
“The right to open up in a safe manner, that should be our right,” said Matt Brice, owner of Federal American Grill in the upscale enclave of Hedwig Village. “We shouldn’t be told we have to shut our business down.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this month announced a series of orders intended to restart the state economy, but salons and dine-in restaurant service are not yet allowed. More than 1.3 million people have filed for unemployment in Texas since mid-March and joblessness has skyrocketed nationwide due to coronavirus-related business shutdowns.
Texas has reported 593 deaths and 22,806 overall cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The number of infections is likely much higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Abbott has reopened state parks and allowed medical providers to resume performing elective surgeries, including abortions. On Friday, businesses were allowed to start selling goods to go. Some of Texas’ largest malls designed plans for shoppers to drive up and collect good ordered in advance.
Texas has not gone as far as some other Republican-led states. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp allowed businesses including gyms, hair salons, and tattoo parlors to reopen Friday over the objections of some Democratic mayors.
Second round of business loans rolling out, with Del Rio input
A Houston-area doctor who is also a conservative political activist is suing to block Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's recent order requiring residents over 10 years old to wear face masks in public places for 30 days, with some narrow exceptions.
"The rights we enjoy under the Texas Constitution are being trampled on by Judge Hidalgo, while millions of individuals have lost their jobs and thousands of businesses are on the brink of bankruptcy," Dr. Steven Hotze's petition to the Harris County District Court reads. "If Judge Hidalgo's Order is not declared unconstitutional and void, once this virus passes, the rights we are afforded under the Texas Constitution will forever be damaged."
The suit claims Hidalgo has exceeded her authority by implementing orders more restrictive than those of Gov. Greg Abbott, which take precedence. It also claims that the Disaster Act limits Hidalgo's powers to those explicitly outlined in the statute, which "does not contain any language forcing private citizens to wear masks, wash their hands, refrain from touching their face, or stay 6 feet away from another under the threat of fines."
A spokeswoman for Hidalgo said officials would not address specifics about the litigation but did release a prepared statement.
“The public health interventions we’ve enacted with the support of our residents is already making a difference with over 4,500 lives saved, but we cannot let our guard down," said Melissa Arredondo. "Politicizing a public health crisis is the worst outcome imaginable for the long term health and safety and our community, and we urge everyone to continue taking this seriously.”
Hidalgo's order, signed Wednesday and slated to take effect Monday, comes after local officials in Austin, Dallas and Laredo took similar measures to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Plant restrictions aim to prevent spread of virus on sites
Rick Myers considers himself very old school. He’s been working at Brazoria County’s plants for more than 40 years, and he’s seen a lot, holding jobs including scheduling, digging ditches and installing pipes, he said.
But in all that time, he’s never experienced anything like the world he enters at work during the era of the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
“It’s definitely the first time in my career,” he said. “They’re doing temperature checks every time I come in the plant or leave and come back. You can always count on getting your temperature checked. And they’re asking a lot of questions about whether you have any symptoms.”
Myers works for Zachry Group, usually at BASF’s Freeport facility.
Temperature checkpoints, suspended operations and distancing requirements are the new normal for workers at Brazoria County’s plants as companies grapple with how to balance maintaining production levels with worker safety during the coronavirus pandemic.
Only some of the plant operators confirmed they’d had employees test positive for novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in recent weeks, but each of them has changed operating procedures in an attempt to stem the virus’ spread.
BASF’s Freeport site, for instance, had one contractor test positive for coronavirus shortly after he reported feeling ill and left the site March 17, said Cindy Suggs, spokeswoman for the company. But the facility has changed many of its procedures to protect employees.
“We are aligned with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommendations and guidance, as well as those for governing bodies, such as the White House and the state of Texas,” Suggs said. “We have made sure all our measures are at least in compliance with those, if not even stricter.”
Starting about March 19, everyone entering the gates started undergoing face temperature screenings and having to answer questions about potential exposures, Suggs said. And, within the facility, employees now face additional requirements, including maintaining 6 feet of distance between each other when possible and wearing protective equipment when it’s not.
Employees also are working from home when possible, Suggs said. On a typical work day before the pandemic began, the Freeport site saw between 1,700 and 1,800 visitors each day.
That number is down to about 650 to 850 per day now, Suggs said.
On the whole, BASF and the other major companies appear to be doing what they can to protect workers, Myers said.
Census delay could put off new voting districts, primaries
The U.S. Census Bureau needs more time to wrap up the once-a-decade count because of the coronavirus, opening the possibility of delays in drawing new legislative districts that could help determine what political party is in power, what laws pass or fail and whether communities of color get a voice in their states.
The number of people counted and their demographics guide how voting districts for the U.S. House and state legislatures are redrawn every 10 years. The monthslong delay in census data could make a divisive process more complicated, potentially forcing lawmakers into costly special sessions to complete the work or postponing some primary elections.
“It will pinch the timing for sure on everybody," said Justin Levitt, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles who tracks redistricting nationwide. “For a few states, that’s incredibly meaningful.”
Despite the complications, advocates, lawmakers and others largely embraced the census delay as necessary to get a complete count.
With the U.S. so politically polarized, redistricting plays a major role in whether Republicans or Democrats drive the agenda in each state and how those lawmakers' decisions can affect people's lives. Parties that win large legislative majorities can tilt policy to the left or right on abortion, guns, taxes and other contentious issues.
Paris's Downtown Farmers Market to open with coronavirus-related updates
Even with Texas slowly opening back up for businesses, some summer staples will be affected, including the Paris Farmers and Artisans Market, according to Main Street Director Cheri Bedford.
“We were pleased to be able to open at all, with several markets across the state having closed until further notice,” she said. “We did some research with information given to us by the Texas Department of Agriculture and came up with guidelines for opening Paris Farmers Market. It was not easy.”
Farmers markets are considered essential businesses, sitting at the crossroads of agriculture and foodstuffs, and Bedford said the city is monitoring the coronavirus pandemic closely for changes.
“Paris Farmers Market has no higher priority than the safety of our shoppers and vendors,” she said. “Keeping wellness of our community in mind and providing healthy food, while ensuring the survival of our local farms and small businesses is extremely important. Rest assured, we are monitoring this with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)/local public health guidance and the City of Paris, and are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of all shoppers.”
While this year’s farmer’s market won’t feature items outside of food or household use, i.e. soaps and personal care, that doesn’t mean those items won’t be sold, she said.
“We have put it on hold until the current health crisis subsides, and we’re given a green light to do more,” Bedford said. “We had a few vendors sign up who sold photography, jewelry, birdhouses, wood crafts, etc. We are planning on promoting them on our Facebook page. We are compiling a list of all the vendors and what they sell with their contact information.”
