The Tivy Antler boys soccer team suffered another tough district loss to New Braunfels Canyon Friday night, 3-1.
Those in attendance were treated to a surprise when the lights at Antler Stadium went out.
Three minutes remained on the clock with the Tivy Antlers trailing, 3-1.
The decision was made to call the game after a lengthy delay.
Fernando Manzano scored the lone goal for the Antlers with an assist from Will Robinson.
Josh Shantz had his work cut out for him, recording a total of four saves for the Antlers.
“We played a really tough game and caught some bad breaks,” Tivy coach Reece Zunker said. “As kind of how our season has gone, the lights went out with three minutes left and we had to call it.”
Zunker was proud of his team and the effort they put out on the field.
“My heart goes out to my guys because we have outplayed several opponents this year and just came up short,” Zunker added. “I will say, effort wise, we have not been outplayed once this year, so be proud of our guys and keep an eye out for next week’s scores.”
Tivy will face Dripping Springs Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. at Antler Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.