Leah Ray McCraw (House), age 68 of Kerrville, earned her Heavenly wings on January 12, 2020, after long-term health issues.
Leah was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to William “Bill” Arthur House and Rachel House (Wolverton) on October 22, 1951. After leaving Idaho, her life led her to many places including Uvalde, Texas, Yuma, Arizona, Lovington, New Mexico, California, Alaska, and many Texas towns, before calling Kerrville home in 1993.
She had two prior marriages to the fathers of her children (Henry Robert “Rusty” Engleman, Jr., and Alvin Wayne Pate, Sr.), before meeting the love of her life, Alvin “Shorty” McCraw, in 1985. They were married on September 27, 1990, in Plains, Texas. Together, they found great joy in fishing and camping with their dogs.
She worked as a custodian at Ingram Tom Moore High School for 11 years, where she was well known for her hard work ethic and loved by all, before her health limited her abilities in 2013. Those who knew Leah, knew she loved her Lord, her family, her animals, her westerns, her food, and her coffee. They also knew she had a strength and determination second to none!
Leah is preceded in death by her parents, William “Bill” Arthur House and Rachel Cregar; step-mom, Marie House; husband, Alvin “Shorty” McCraw; great granddaughter, Tristan Flowers; brother, Marion Egbert; and sisters Margie Egbert and Donna House.
Leah is survived by her 3 children, Dusty Engleman and wife Kim, Rochelle Flowers, and Alvin Pate, Jr., and wife, Laday, all of Kerrville; grandchildren Cody Engleman, Kylie and husband, Chris, Felder, Caden Flowers, Ashley Pate and Darron Pate; great-grandchildren Vincent Felder and Daniel Felder; brothers Billy House and Dennis House of Uvalde, Donald House and Steve Cregar of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and sister, Charlene Cregar, of Ogden, Idaho.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to those who lovingly cared for her throughout her courageous battle.
Family and friends are invited to attend memorial services, which will be held Thursday, January 30, at 3 p.m. at Calvary Temple Church in Kerrville with Pastor Del Way officiating. A private burial with family will follow at Glen Rest Cemetery.
