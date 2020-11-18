FILE - Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in College Station, Texas, in this Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, file photo. The SEC came into this season with a contingency plan to deal with coronavirus-related issues. While those plans have been severely tested as the pandemic has wreaked havoc, Southeastern Conference officials continue adapting to navigate setbacks in their pursuit of a league title and possible national championship. “Life is about changes,” Texas A&M Jimbo Fisher said. “It’s about adaptation. It’s about making the best out of situations.”(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)