The Tivy Antlers needed a victory to get into the playoffs.
They earned it with a 59-52 victory over San Antonio Veteran's Memorial in San Antonio Friday night.
Just like the first game that was played in Kerrville, the score was tied up and Tivy won by seven with a nice run in the fourth quarter.
History repeats itself.
Tivy went on a 17-10 run in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Tivy advanced to the playoffs with a win, but no official information is listed about who they will play and when it will take place.
