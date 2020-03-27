Just when the students and staff at the Kerrvillle Independent School District needed it most, the Kerrville Public School Foundation delivered $75,000 to help the district acquire laptops as it begins to roll out plans for virtual learning this week.
“We are always excited to put our donor dollars to work to help KISD,” said KPSF President Rachel Johnston. “We are excited that we could move quickly to respond to a need during this time of crisis. We were able to provide a portion of KISD’s purchases with this grant.”
In a letter to parents, the school district said it would check out all 1,100 pieces of equipment to students in phases. The district also has ordered 400 wireless hot spots to provide internet connectivity to families without broadband services.
Last week, KISD Superintendent Mark Foust told the KPSF board that the district lacked enough laptops and tablets to create the virtual learning environment they were trying to achieve. After reviewing the foundation’s budget, the 19 board members voted unanimously to fund a $75,000 grant to acquire the technology.
The way the district plans to roll out the initiative is this way: Device checkout, Phase 1:
• In Phase 1 of device checkout, campuses have contacted students who indicated in the survey that they do not have internet access or do not have a device for online learning.
• Phase 1 device check out will be March 25-27.
• Phase 1 device checkout is only for the students the district has contacted directly (based on survey results).
Device checkout, Phase 2:
• In Phase 2 of device checkout, KISD students served in Special Programs will be contacted by campuses.
• Phase 2 device checkout will begin March 30.
• Phase 2 device checkout is only for the Special Program Students the district has contacted. KISD estimates that all available devices will be checked out in Phase 1 and Phase 2. Device checkout, Phase 3:
• Students not addressed in Phase 1 or Phase 2 may contact their campus to be placed on a waiting list for a device checkout.
• Once a device becomes available, the campus will contact the student. The district also provided a list of best technology based on grade level. Students can use practically any internet-connected device to access content for “Virtual KISD.” The district suggests students in kindergarten-fourth grade use a tablet or iPad for online learning; however, students can also use a smartphone or a laptop/ desktop for online learning. The district said a laptop/ desktop for grades 5-12 are best, but in many cases an iPad, tablet or a smartphone will also be effective for online learning.
