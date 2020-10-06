10-2-20 Tivy vs Lehman VB3215.JPG

Tivy High School junior outside hitter had 18 kills Tuesday night to lead the Antlers to a 3-0 sweep of host Seguin in a UIL 5A Region IV District 26 match. 

The victory kept the Antlers, at 3-1, in the top tier of the nine-school district. The win was Tivy's fourth consecutive and moved the Antlers to 7-3 overall. 

Senior setter Neva Henderson had 22 assists and the Antlers were terrific from the service line. Scheidle and Keirson Jalowy had three service aces each. 

Defensively, Jalowy had 25 digs, while Hailey Davis had a block. 

Tivy returns home at 2 p.m. on Saturday for a match against Hays Johnson. Next week Tivy will get its first look at New Braunfels Canyon, which leads the district and ranked fourth in the state 5A coaches poll. 

Girls volleyball: Tivy 3, Seguin 0

Team 1 2 3 4 5
Tivy 25 25 25
Seguin 12 22 19

Tivy High School volleyball 2020 schedule

The 2020 Tivy High School volleyball schedule is subject to change due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Date Time Opponent Result Score
Sept. 15 6:30 p.m. Clemens Loss 3-1
Sept. 18 6:15 p.m. Boerne Win 3-0
Sept. 19 11 a.m. Floresville Win 3-0
Sept. 19 1 p.m. Cornerstone Loss 3-1
Sept. 22 6:30 p.m. at Canyon Lake Win 3-0
Sept. 25 6:30 p.m. Alamo Heights Loss 3-0
Sept. 26 6:15 p.m. Medina Valley Win 3-2
Sept. 29 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Win 3-0
Oct. 2 6:30 p.m. Hays Lehman Win 3-0
Oct. 6 6:30 p.m. at Seguin Win 3-0
Oct. 10 2 p.m. Hays Johnson
Oct. 13 6:30 p.m. at New Braunfels Canyon
Oct. 16 6:30 p.m. Boerne Champion
Oct. 20 6:30 p.m. at Dripping Springs
Oct. 23 6:30 p.m. at Alamo Heights
Oct. 24 6:30 p.m. Veterans Memorial
Oct. 27 6:30 p.m. at Hays Lehman
Oct. 30 6:30 p.m. Seguin
Nov. 6 6:30 p.m. at Hays Johnson
Nov. 7 6:30 p.m. New Braunfels Canyon
Nov. 10 6:30 p.m. at Boerne Champion
Nov. 13 6:30 p.m. Dripping Springs

