Tivy High School junior outside hitter had 18 kills Tuesday night to lead the Antlers to a 3-0 sweep of host Seguin in a UIL 5A Region IV District 26 match.
The victory kept the Antlers, at 3-1, in the top tier of the nine-school district. The win was Tivy's fourth consecutive and moved the Antlers to 7-3 overall.
Senior setter Neva Henderson had 22 assists and the Antlers were terrific from the service line. Scheidle and Keirson Jalowy had three service aces each.
Defensively, Jalowy had 25 digs, while Hailey Davis had a block.
Tivy returns home at 2 p.m. on Saturday for a match against Hays Johnson. Next week Tivy will get its first look at New Braunfels Canyon, which leads the district and ranked fourth in the state 5A coaches poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.