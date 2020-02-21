Kerrville – On the evening of February 18, 2020, Lori Evette Zamora left this earth to join the angels in Heaven. She was a beautiful woman with loving and caring heart. Lori was full of life, sass and very outspoken. She dedicated her life to the care of her husband, children and family.
Lori was born on August 09, 1985 in Alice to Lorenzo Ramos and Yolanda Rivera. Lori worked and lived in the Kerrville and Ingram area. Lori married Dionicio Zamora (2012) in Kerrville.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Lorenzo Ramos Sr. and father, Lorenzo Ramos Jr.
The family left to cherish Lori’s memory is her mother, Yolanda Rivera; husband, Dionicio Zamora; children, Star, Audie, Azariyea, Abelin, Benicio and Rosa; siblings, Valeriano Luera, Liza Luera, Yvonne Jackson, Sofia Ketcham and Stephanie Ramos. Lori’s memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.
A chapel service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Wright’s Funeral Parlor. Viewing will precede the service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Interment will be at Nichols Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy for the family can be made at www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
