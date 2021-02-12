Officer Colton Willoughby was featured in a new weekly staff profile published by the Kerrville Police Department.
Willoughby was born and raised in Port Lavaca, and following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served as a rifleman and basic security guard, guarding bases in the Washington, D.C. area, according to the KPD profile piece published on social media.
“Following his military service, Officer Willoughby started with KPD in January of 2019,” the profile states. “In his off-duty time, he enjoys being outdoors, hunting, shooting competitions and fitness. If you see him, or any of our great KPD team out and about, be sure to say hello!”
The police department will profile an officer or civilian employee every week, according to the agency's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.