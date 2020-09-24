Louisville Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder said the two officers shot at protests on Wednesday are “doing well and will survive their injuries.”
Maj. Aubrey Gregory was shot in the hip and was treated and released from the hospital. Officer Robinson Desrouches was shot in the abdomen and underwent surgery.
An arrest citation says video has been recovered that shows 26-year-old Larynzo Johnson shooting at two police officers who were wounded during protests in Louisville over a grand jury’s decision in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.
The citation says Johnson was among a crowd in downtown Louisville that had been told to disperse after setting fires and causing property damage. The citation says Johnson intentionally fired multiple times at officers, hitting two of them.
Johnson has been charged with two counts of assault on a police officer and multiple charges of wanton endangerment of police officers.
