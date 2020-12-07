I have to take issue with Louis Amestoy’s concept of media bias (Nov 28). “…the real issue is not listening to someone else’s story”. Do you mean, Louis, someone else’s attack on everything you believe in? Or someone else’s misrepresentation of what was said and done? Or someone else’s omission of facts that skews the narrative? These are the real media biases that are covering for a fraudulent election and threatening our Republic.
Those of us who are complaining about media bias are focused on the majority of media outlets who overtly promote the socialist agenda and destruction of American values, customs and institutions. We are angry at the media for supporting the degenerate notion that America, as founded, is evil and must be “corrected”. We are angry at your attempt, Louis, to sidestep the real issues regarding media bias.
I would suggest, Louis, that instead of consuming as much “media” as you can, try reading the Constitution, the Federalist and Anti-Federalist papers and the writings of our founders to understand how angry we are at what is happening to our country and at the media for being complicit in that destruction. And while you’re at it, can you replace that snarky grin in your picture with a genuine smile?
Stephen Lehman, Kerrville
GENE here: so in your desperation, as the local paper fails to see your genius, you devolve to name calling. not surprising. I see that all the time on the conservative sites I go to. schoolyard bullies for a fact.
