The Tivy Antler Volleyball Team lost to New Braunfels Canyon Tuesday night 3-0.
Canyon swept the Antlers 25-13, 25-11 and 25-18.
Tivy falls to 8-4, 4-2 on the season.
New Braunfels Canyon remains on top of district standings with a record of 10-1, 7-0.
STAT LEADERS FOR TIVY
Ally Scheidle - nine kills
Neva Henderson - 13 assists
Neva Henderson, Tyler Elkins - one ace apiece
Hailey Davis - one block
Keirson Jalowy - 10 digs
WHAT'S NEXT?
Tivy hosts Boerne Champion at Antler Gym at 6:30 p.m.
