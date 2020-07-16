A White House document produced by the Coronavirus Task Force, but not shared publicly, showed that Kerrville and Fredericksburg needed to take even more stringent efforts to constrain the outbreak of COVID-19, according to documents obtained by the nonprofit Center for Public Integrity.
The report, which was prepared for governors, specifically described Kerrville and Fredericksburg as in the top 12 communities in the state of Texas in the “Yellow Zone.” Those communities have had a positivity rate between 5-10%. The White House report also says that those top locations have shown the highest level of new cases over the last three weeks.
While not numerically ranked, Kerrville was positioned in the sixth position of localities in the state within the Yellow Zone. Fredericksburg was ninth.
The report was published by the White House on Tuesday but obtained by the Center For Public Integrity on Thursday.
Texas is considered a red-zone state in the report because of its high positivity rate, which has been above 15% for the last few days, and the severity of the outbreak in the state’s largest counties — Harris, Dallas and Bexar. Last week, the state’s positivity rate, according to the report, was 20.6%.
However, Kerr County falls into a red-zone designation based off its recent activity over the last three weeks with a positivity rate greater than 10%. Since June 24, Kerr County has an 11.2% positivity rate in those tested by Peterson Health. Last week, Peterson’s positivity rate was 14%.
Just some of the recommendations from the White House included:
- Limiting gyms to 25% of capacity; keep bars closed until positive rates are under 3%.
- Limiting events to 25 people or less.
- Institute routine weekly testing of all workers in assisted living and long-term care facilities.
- Ensure that all business retailers and personal services require masks and can safely social distances.
- Increase messaging on the risk of serious disease for all age groups with preexisting obesity, hypertension, and diabetes and recommend to shelter in place.
- Provide isolation facilities outside of household in COVID-positive individuals can’t quarantine successfully.
The recommendations were also specific about improving testing, including faster turnaround through diagnostic pooling and surveillance pooling of tests. The White House reports that this would lead to a faster turnaround in results — some as fast as 12 hours. The report also called for surge testing in neighborhoods with higher instances of the virus.
The messaging from the White House also made the following recommendations:
- Wear a mask at all times outside the home and maintain physical distance.
- Limit social gatherings to 25 people or fewer
- Do not go to bars or nightclubs.
- Use take out, outdoor dining or indoor dining when strict social distancing can be maintained.
- Protect anyone with serious medical conditions at home by social distancing at home and using high levels of personal hygiene.
- Reduce your public interactions and activities to 50% of your normal activity.
The Center for Public Integrity talked with several experts about the White House report, and most were concerned that the report hadn’t been more available to the public.
Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, told CPI that he thought the information and recommendations were mostly good.
“The fact that it’s not public makes no sense to me,” Jha said Thursday. “Why are we hiding this information from the American people? This should be published and updated every day.”
The White House report also made it clear there may be differences on the data used.
(4) comments
I am almost 77 years old and I got to tell you I don't know what to believe! Who should I believe. I'd like to live as long as possible for my own selfish reasons: my kids & grandkids & great grandkids. They give me joy & make life fun. Then there's my fun friends. We loved to get together before all this. Should we try to stay save or believe it's all a lie & chunk the masks? I'd just like to know what the real truth is?
I'm not buying this. With what is now a scandal in the almost 90% of Florida's reporting being proven false and manipulated? Are they using data from the people behind that? That is what you ought to want to know. The mask buffoonery is beyond over the top already. If someone wants to wear one, fine. If you think you're made of finer clay because you do, I will laugh in your face. Is there any humidity in the air? guess what it in that moisture, going blocks not just six feet. People, you aren't wearing a sealed and filtered system that covers your whole face, you aren't walking around with hair and exposed skin covered (evaporation off light sweat makes whatever viruses are on you airborne), your aren't putting used protection in containers to be properly disposed of, you aren't decontaminating going in and out of home (or the Hospital) - 99% of you have no idea what that involves. You are being played, the motives you can speculate on, but the biggest is people trying to convince you they are in control and have been making a pretty good living at it. By information I was familiar with over 30 years ago, it probably spread up to 400 miles every 48 hrs. Yes, Biological Warfare is terrifying. No nation is prepared for it. You own immune system and health is the only true defense you have. The military calls for quarantine of sick in such an attack, not the healthy because they must still operate....just like a country, for it's own survival.
This news is very disturbing. It shows that Kerrville and Kerr County can be affected by this disease despite it being rural communities. It all goes back to what they have been saying all along that wearing face masks and social distancing can and will lower the risks of getting COVID19. Now, this message coming from the White House recommending to "wear a face mask at all times outside the home and maintain social distancing." Because of some businesses' refusal as well as the commissioners' refusal to enforce the mask order, and some people refusing to wear masks because of their "rights," are some of the reasons why the positivity rate has risen so much in Kerrville and Kerr County. This disease does not discriminate. It affects the young, middle-aged, elderly. It affects people of all races. As the Daily Times states, "Kerrville is in sixth position in the yellow zone." Now is the time for everyone, including the mayor, judge, sheriff, and other commissioners as well as businesses to pull up their boot straps, get their heads out of the sand and realize our numbers will continue to rise unless we stop our whining about wearing our masks and wear them to stop the spread. You have to wear a shirt and shoes to enter a store, so what's the fuss about wearing a mask if will prevent the curve from rising?! Be considerate, do your part, think of others...wear a mask!!! Otherwise, we will will be in same situation as the larger cities and that could have a devastating effect in our city and our county.
abbott opened all the ones anyone knew it was wrong - but he wanted to please the pres- also all you had to do is walk thru heb-walmark-lowes-homedepot and around 25% of the people had masks and allowed the 6ft - the rest big bad boys --we don't get sick --its fake anyway
