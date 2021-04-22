The Hal Peterson Middle School Boys Choir and Advanced Girls Choir both earned Sweepstakes honors at the University Interscholastic League Concert and Sightreading Contest Tuesday afternoon.
 
The contest was held at the Tivy High School Auditorium.  All three judges gave the Boys Choir and Advanced Girls Choir First Division Superior ratings in the competition.
 
The UIL designates a Division I Superior rating to programs that have student performers who are highly developed with elevated awareness in Vocal Tones, Choral Technique and Musicianship in Ensemble Performance in Concert competition and Vocal Sight-reading competition.
 
"It was even more rewarding this year than most years," Peterson Choir Director Kara Baker said. "It has been super challenging this year because of masks."
 
Baker assessed that it was hard for choir members to practice this year because of social distancing and mask requirements.
 
"All of the events and competitions have been at least six-feet apart," Baker said. "It has been harder this year, but it made their accomplishments even more special this year because of that."
 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.