To whoever stole my Black Lives Matter yard sign: If you wanted the sign to display and were too poor to buy your own, God bless you and you were welcome to it. If, however, you took it in an effort to deny me my right to free speech and opinion, you are obviously an un-American weasel. I do not go around taking or disfiguring the property of others and I expect the same courtesy from my fellow Kerrvillians.
Louise Vermillion, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.