An unsettled weather pattern is expected across the Hill Country for the remainder of the week.
A cold front to our south will keep our skies mostly cloudy.
A few showers and thunderstorms are possible with highs in the lower to middle 70s.
North-northeast winds average 10 to 20 mph, except locally gusty near any storms that develop.
Clouds continue Tuesday night with a few showers and thunderstorms possible.
Models show dense fog developing with drizzle and light rain in the forecast too.
Lows end up in the upper 50s.
North winds continue at 5 to 15 mph.
STORMY WEDNESDAY
Scattered showers and storms return Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 70s.
North-northeast winds continue at 10 to 15 mph.
Periods of rain and scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast for the remainder of the work week.
