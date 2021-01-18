The Harper Ladyhorns routed Johnson City on the road 75-27 Friday, Jan. 15.
Talli Millican scored 20 points and dropped two 3-pointers in the Ladyhorn victory.
Carter Wood came to life as she scored 17 points, five of them from the free throw line.
Rachel Perkins scored 15 points and knocked down a triple for Harper.
Sloan Spenrath, Emily Seewald, Chloe Palmer, Whitney Spaeth and Kylie Wolsey rounded out scoring for the Ladyhorns.
The Ladyhorns improve to 14-3 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.