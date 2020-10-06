A judge had ordered Eric Charles Johnston to report to the jail by this afternoon, but rather than come voluntarily, Johnston arrived in handcuffs with his second DWI charge this year.
Johnston, 57, of Kerrville, was arrested late this morning by a KPD officer who had been looking for the blue pickup that had rear-ended another vehicle in the 300 block of Main Street, said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman. No one was injured in the crash, he said.
It was Johnston’s second DWI charge this year. The first, for an incident that allegedly occurred Jan. 19, was one reason why prosecutor Stephen Harpold recommended last week that Johnston have his probation revoked and be sent to prison. Johnson had been convicted of choking an adult female member of his family in April 2019, and in November 2019 agreed to a 10-year probation agreement. He has a pending misdemeanor assault charge stemming from allegations he hit the same woman in May 2019.
During a Sept. 29 hearing, 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson revoked Johnston’s probation and sentenced the man to two years in prison. But due to Johnston’s testimony about his wife’s failing health, Emerson allowed the man to report to jail by 2 p.m. today.
“That gives you a week to make arrangements for the care of your wife,” Emerson said. “Take advantage of that. I don’t normally do that, but I’m doing it because your wife needs some help. So take care of your wife, make the proper arrangements. Be sure you report to the Kerr County jail on or before Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. If you do fail to report, you need to understand that you’ve committed another felony. Do you understand?
Johnston, who appeared to be weeping at that point, replied, “Yes, sir.”
Earlier in the Sept. 29 hearing, Johnston and his court-appointed attorney, Brett Fergson, asked Emerson to consider continuing the man on probation in a specialty court, which would involve weekly hearings or meetings and is more rigorous than regular probation.
“Mr. Johnston, one of the most disappointing things is the fact that you didn’t even make it two months after the judgment before you got arrested, which indicates that we have a serious problem here,” Emerson said. “Second thing is, that having considered your testimony, I have serious doubts about some of the reliability of it. Mr. Ferguson and you had raised the issue of the specialty court as an option. The specialty court is not an option for somebody who’s being forced to go to a specialty court. The specialty court is a program for folks who want to make a legitimate change and who choose to do that and you’re not in that category right now, Mr. Johnston.”
In arguing against a prison sentence, Johnston told Emerson he’d lose his job. Johnston also spoke of his medical problems and his wife’s failing health, warning that if he was imprisoned, the woman would die.
“There’s no one to care for her, she has a surgery scheduled this afternoon at 3:30, her medical conditions continue to deteriorate, she’s gotta to have her medicines, she’s gotta have her doctor’s visits, she goes to the ER twice a month and I’m the only person who can do that,” Johnston said.
Johnston admitted that he violated probation by failing to pay probation fees in the amount of $180 and by failing to file two months of financial statements. Ferguson denied his client’s Jan. 19 DWI arrest constituted a probation violation, noting that the charge was still an outstanding allegation upon which no court had yet ruled.
Under cross-examining by Harpold, Johnston admitted he’d been drinking the night of the alleged DWI. Harpold asked Johnston whether the bottle of whiskey found in the truck he’d been driving was his.
“On that, I would plead the 5th,” Johnston replied.
Harpold took issue with this.
“Once you take a stand as a witness, you can’t just pick and choose how you use the 5th Amendment, especially in a case where you’ve already discussed the allegations contained in your motion to revoke,” Harpold said.
Johnston replied that he “was unaware of that bottle.”
“And there are other people who have access to my vehicle,” Johnston said. “l did not know it was in there, because that would be a violation, a serious violation.”
Harpold noted that drinking any alcohol was a violation of probation.
“Yes sir,” Johnston replied, and claimed that he only drank about three, ounce-and-a half drinks in order to alleviate pain from three cracked ribs. He claimed he couldn’t take pain medication due to all the other drugs he was on for health problems, which he said included blood clots, rhabdomyolysis, COPD, high blood pressure, diabetes, cardiac problems, and a disorder for which he uses CPAP device to inflate his lungs while he sleeps.
Ferguson argued that except for the unpaid fees and missed financial statements, his client had been “a very good probationer, and I think that he’s a very good candidate to complete his probation.” Johnston’s probation officer, John Latham, a former KPD officer, was sworn in and testified that Johnston had generally been compliant with the terms of probation, although he’d missed two drug tests, although Ferguson argued this was because his client was in the hospital at the time.
