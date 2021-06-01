A 10-year-old girl is in critical condition and a 33-year-old man is dead following a disturbance at a home off US 87, according to the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office.
About 5:30 p.m. Monday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 1500 block of South U.S. 87 where shots were fired, according to a GCSO news release.
“A description of the vehicle the suspect was in was given, and it was immediately stopped by a sheriff’s deputy and a Fredericksburg Police Department officer as it was leaving the property,” reads the release. “The suspect, Estevan Manzasnaras, 30, was quickly detained by the officers without incident. At the residence, law enforcement found a 33-year-old Hispanic male deceased inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim has been identified, but his name is being withheld pending family notification.”
A girl was found to have been struck by a bullet in the abdomen area, and she was taken by air to University Hospital in San Antonio where she was in critical condition as of Tuesday morning, according to the release.
“Three other occupants, to include the suspect’s ex-girlfriend and another small child, were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured,” reads the release. “Upon investigation, it was determined that the suspect had arrived at the residence at about the same time as the others. He went to the occupied vehicle, opened the rear passenger door where the victim was sitting and immediately began to shoot at the victim. The victim was the intended target due to a past incident.”
GCSO deputies and investigators responded to the residence to gather evidence and canvas the area and later interviewed Manzasnaras, who was then arrested on suspicion of three felonies: murder, aggravated assault and endangering a child, according to the release.
