Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.