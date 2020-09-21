Before Judge Kelly throws away his mask, he would do well to gain a better understanding of herd immunity. Experts don’t agree on the herd immunity threshold. It depends in part on the communicability of the virus, in part on the selected probability equations and in part on educated guesses. Despite those caveats, most estimates indicate that between 60 and 80 % of the population must acquire immunity before herd immunity can be achieved. Even then, some will still become infected.
Statewide statistics are muddled but they clearly demonstrate the following: Up until early June the virus seemed to be under control. Then it spiked upward. On July 2, Gov. Greg Abbott imposed a mask requirement. It took some time to take hold as cases continued to rise, but about mid-July, we reached a peak infection rate. Since then it has declined almost to the early June infection rate. The masks (plus social distancing) have worked. But we aren’t remotely near herd immunity.
In Kerr County, 460 people have been infected. That’s a little less than 1% of the population. So if we want herd immunity, we have a choice of taking off our masks and permitting 30-40,000 people to gain immunity via infection (and perhaps killing about 2% or 750-1,000 people in the process), or keeping our masks on until we can acquire herd immunity via sufficient injections of a vaccine.
Ted Schulenberg, Kerrville
