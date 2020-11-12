Beth Palmer thought she was being taken to the 98th annual Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet because she was going to be honored as part of a larger group of community members, but on Tuesday night, Palmer was named the Bill Dozier Citizen of the Year by The Kerrville Daily Times.
Palmer is the director of Light on the Hill and Mustard Seed Ministries — two organizations run through the Methodist Church — and over the last 10 months she’s become a critical component of organizing food relief.
Palmer received the award from The Kerrville Daily Times Editor and Publisher Carlina Villalpando and 2019 recipient Gary Priour of the Hill Country Youth Ranch. The award is named for the former editor and publisher of The Kerrville Daily Times, Bill Dozier.
“Since April, Light on the Hill and Mustard Seed Ministries fed nearly 14,000 of our neighbors through weekly mobile food pantries and seven mega food distributions,” Villalpando said. “Each of these large, mobile distribution events saw hundreds of families drive through to pick up food assistance, with lines of cars stretching from Methodist Encampment and pouring out onto Junction Highway.
“No one expected the magnitude of need in our community, but our recipient came to the rescue.”
Palmer told the socially distanced crowd at the Hill Country Youth Event Center that she was surprised by the honor, because she noted that there are so many organizations in the community who are stepping up to help.
To Palmer’s point, the Chamber of Commerce honored Kerr Konnect founders Mike and Karen Burkett, who have been instrumental in keeping the ride sharing service operational even during the coronavirus pandemic.
Also on the night, the work of the late Granger MacDonald was honored for his years of leadership in the construction industry. MacDonald died in June, but his son Justin was there to accept the award in honor of his father.
“Throughout my interactions with him, he was always careful to make sure that he dealt fairly and in the interest of the community he loved,” said Bill Johnston, the owner of Moore’s Furniture, which won the Business of the Year award in 2019. “Kerrville was indeed fortunate to benefit from the work and generosity of this man with a big heart.”
So, Palmer was in good company with the award, but for those who know her they were not surprised by the honors.
“Beth has been the spark that has made Light of the Hill brighten,” said Kerrville City Councilwoman Judy Eychner, who has worked closely with Palmer to ensure that there was funding for the food pantries in Kerr County. “She has put that all together. She has been doing the outreach at the church. It has just blossomed under her direction. Beth is just the sparkplug of all of that.”
Part of that work has been seven large-scale food giveaways that were organized by Mustard Seed Ministries with the San Antonio Food Bank, which has also played an instrumental role in serving the Hill Country. All told, Mustard Seed Ministries has distributed 350,000 pounds of food to those who needed it most.
The annual chamber awards are often a glitzy affair, but thanks to the coronavirus pandemic the 2020 version was decidedly scaled back. It was also a chance for the Chamber of Commerce to introduce Brad Barnett as its new CEO. Barnett, who comes to Kerrville from Midland, is expected to start in January.
