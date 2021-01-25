Our Lady of the Hills had a spectacular football season finishing 7-1 overall with their only loss coming to Bryan Allen Academy in the regional semifinals on Dec. 5.
A huge bright spot on the OLH roster was kicker Stephen Grocki.
Grocki is just a junior this season and is scheduled to play again for his senior year this coming fall.
OLH Athletic Director Chris Ramirez informed the Kerrville Daily Times that Grocki recently competed in an “invite-only” kicking camp in Florida.
Grocki participated in the Kohl’s Kicking Camp and Rising Stars Challenge which took place on Dec. 20 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
The invitation came after Grocki’s performance at the Texas Showcase in November.
While attending the camp at IMG Academy, Grocki recorded kickoffs of 73 yards and made field goals from 58 yards.
This is impressive for any kicker, but even more so coming from a program that plays six-man football where kicking is somewhat rare.
At the national level, Grocki is ranked as the No. 73 kicker in the country and is the No. 15 kicker in the state of Texas.
Grocki is ranked as a 4.5 Star recruit at the national level.
Ramirez was exceptionally proud of Grocki’s accomplishments.
“Stephen is an exceptional kid from a great family,” Ramirez said in an e-mail statement. “I am so happy for him and proud of him for receiving these accolades.”
Ramirez is excited that Grocki still has his senior season ahead of him at OLH.
“We are thrilled to have him returning next year and I am certain his leg strength and kicking will only continue to improve,” Ramirez added. “The future is very bright for Stephen, and I am excited to see what he has in store for his senior year!”
