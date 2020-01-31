We’ve lived in Kerr County for 12 years. If you’ve lived anywhere else in the world, up until recently, you could starve to death in this county and it’s past time our restaurateurs and grocery stores upped their game.
I just had a bowl of beef vegetable soup from a famous local eatery and, as usual, I’ve eaten better on skid row when I was a kid working in kitchens throughout the Southwest.
Thousands of of people are, now, moving here so things will change.
This is a great opportunity for local businesses, or what’s left of them after the city gave us Wal-Mart and the other Chinese box stores.
There is a Natural Foods Grocery in Fredericksburg that should scare H-E-B. Although, perhaps, this may now be censored for blaspheming our omnipresent $1.66 (each) bell pepper grocery chain.
No sane person likes this level of population growth with all the water and fracking problems and stress on our wildlife and way of life, but it’s here, now, and you better step up and begin serving something to the public other than the cheapest food you can, possibly, find or most expensive stuff you can get away with or you’ll be washed away.
Paul Anderson, Kerrville
