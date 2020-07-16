Jack Patterson tries his best to stay informed on the constantly changing news cycle.
He constantly refreshes the social media apps on his phone; he has daily conversations about current events with his father Jack Patterson Sr.
He’s mostly interested in sports news, because it directly impacts his future. It’s why Patterson constantly searches for any news items that might offer a clue about the status of Tivy’s upcoming football season this fall. After a junior season where he recorded five interceptions and 10 pass deflections, Patterson has aspirations of playing college football. He’s already received offers from Air Force and Abilene Christian. But Navy, West Point, Lehigh, Rice, Yale and Old Dominion have also expressed interest.
Because he follows the news, Patterson knows the upcoming football season is in jeopardy. Last week, Dallas Superintendent Michael Hinojosa publicly expressed his doubts there will be football this fall; Interim Austin Public Health medical director Mark Escott ordered all public and private schools in Travis County to delay on-campus instruction until at least Sept. 7.
Patterson, though, remains hopeful the Antlers will have some sort of season this fall. He doesn’t care if it begins late, or if it’s only district games, he just wants one last opportunity to play his favorite sport with the same friends he’s had since elementary school. He also hopes to prove to more college coaches that he’s capable of playing at the Division-I level.
“Even if we have to take some precautions and do some stuff differently, I’m fine with that, as long as we get to play all of our district games and get to play some football,” Patterson said. “It would really suck to lose our senior season because of the virus. … (My teammates) are starting to recognize that if we don’t get that season, it’s our last time to be together.”
If the UIL decides to cancel the football season, Patterson would have to make the transition to college football without having played the sport for two years, a herculean task for even the best high school athlete.
But that’s not the only problem facing hopeful college football players. If there’s no college football season and the NCAA decides to grant another year of eligibility to every college football player, the end result would be a shortage of scholarships available to incoming college freshmen.
“The key here is numbers allowed,” Tivy defensive coordinator Jeremy Hickman said. “If (college football) doesn’t have a year, and the (NCAA) gives another year of eligibility back to seniors who are in a program, then (college football programs) are not going to have the numbers of scholarships originally planned. What are they going to do about that?
“I think not having a season may hurt (high school seniors trying to play college football) a little bit, but I wouldn’t be as concerned about it because every high school senior in Texas is going to be in the same boat.”
There are plenty of other issues that would accompany the decision to cancel the college and high school football seasons this fall. High school athletic departments across would lose the revenue that football generates, the same revenue that helps support other varsity programs. More colleges might have to drop varsity sports (Stanford University discontinued 11 varsity programs last week), giving high school athletes less opportunities to play their respective sports at the next level.
“There is a whole domino effect of this stuff that could go into play,” Hickman said.
But at the moment, Tivy’s seniors are just trying to focus on what they can control. In addition to team workouts, Patterson trains with a personal trainer three times a week. Senior offensive lineman Ethan Peschel hasn’t missed a day of Tivy’s strength and conditioning camp and tries his best to follow all the social distancing guidelines. (“I would hate for something minor like not wearing a mask or not wiping down a surface to prevent anybody from getting a season,” Peschel said).
Peschel doesn’t have any intentions to play college football, but that has only increased his desire to have a season this fall. He has no interest in impressing college coaches; he just wants one more opportunity to sport the Tivy uniform on Friday nights. Both his father and his grandfather played for the Antlers. To Peschel, playing football this fall means continuing the family tradition. It means creating more memories with his closest friends and representing the Kerrville community in a positive manner.
But right now, all Peschel and his teammates can do is wait for more news updates, and try their best to remain positive.
“It's a different experience for everybody,” Peschel said. “Lifting is all different, the workouts are all different, so I am just making sure everyone makes the best out of the situation. We are fortunate to have a workout program to be able to go to this summer … so what I have focused on is making sure we are giving it all that they can.”
