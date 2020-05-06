Six Kerr County residents are among at least 33,369 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus. At least four of the infected Kerr County residents had recovered.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 15,672 statewide, according to the state health department.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 216 reported coronavirus infections, according to information from the state health department. At least 906 people had died from the disease in Texas and 427,210 had been tested. An estimated 16,791 people had recovered from the disease in Texas. Those currently hospitalized in Texas with COVID-19 totaled 1,812. Available ventilators and ICU beds totaled 6,557 and 1,908, respectively.
Nationwide, 189,791 people have recovered from the disease, 1,206,886 have been infected and 71,220 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 7,544,328 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 3,689,887 had been infected, deaths numbered 258,160, and 1,210,440 people had recovered, according to the university.
Top five Texas counties for confirmed infections
Harris County - 6,967
Dallas County - 4,370
Tarrant County - 2,624
Travis County - 1,816
Bexar County - 1,652
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 17
Bandera County - 6
Gillespie - 4
Medina County - 20
Uvalde County - 6
Blanco County - 6
Llano County - 3
Mason County - 26
Hays County - 176
Comal County - 58
Frio County - 10
Austin-area health official says clusters of positive cases are emerging among construction workers
Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott told city officials Tuesday that clusters of coronavirus cases have emerged among construction workers, the Austin American-Statesman reported.
“The people who are getting sick right now are generally people who are working right now,” Escott said. “That risk is going to increase the more people who are working.”
The paper reported that health officials didn't release exact figures of positive cases by industry, but they plan to account for patients' occupations as the economy continues reopening.
Gov. Greg Abbott to allow Texas hair salons and pools to reopen Friday and gyms to open May 18
Gov. Greg Abbott will allow hair salons and pools in Texas to reopen Friday and gyms on May 18, moving more quickly than expected to further restart the Texas economy during the coronavirus pandemic.
The businesses will be required to follow certain rules, however, as the state continues to grapple with the novel coronavirus. For example, hairstylists will only be able to work with one customer at a time, while gyms can only reopen at 25% capacity, and their showers and locker rooms should remain closed.
Abbott announced the upcoming reopenings during a news conference Tuesday at the state Capitol in Austin, four days after he let stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls reopen at 25% capacity. He had initially eyed May 18 as the earliest date to start further reopenings, but in recent days he has faced growing pressure from some in his own party to move more quickly.
Dallas salon owner who refused to close sentenced to seven days in jail, ordered to pay fines
A Dallas salon owner who has continued offering services despite a citation, a cease-and-desist letter and a restraining order was sentenced Tuesday to seven days in jail.
In Tuesday afternoon's hearing, Dallas Civil District Judge Eric Moyé also ordered her to pay thousands in fines for refusing to shut down her salon in violation of shelter-in-place orders.
Salon a la Mode owner Shelley Luther reopened Thursday, even though the state has required nonessential businesses to close in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that salons will be allowed to reopen Friday.
The judge heard testimony from a Dallas code inspector and a Dallas police officer who both testified they saw clients inside the salon getting haircuts and manicures over the last seven days despite Moyé's rulings.
City attorneys argued Luther willfully and flagrantly violated Moyé's order.
Luther took the stand saying she had to open out of necessity.
“I have no choice. I need to feed my family, and my stylists could not feed their families,” Luther said.
But she also testified that she had recently received a loan from the federal government.
Abbott sending 'surge team' to look at spiraling coronavirus rates near Texas meatpacking plants
Despite an explosion of new coronavirus cases in the Texas Panhandle tied to local meatpacking plants, Gov. Greg Abbott indicated Tuesday that he will not reimpose stricter stay-at-home rules for Amarillo and surrounding communities, relying instead on “surge response teams” to deal with growing outbreaks.
After announcing plans to reopen more businesses in the state, Abbott said teams made up of health officials, emergency response workers and the National Guard would deal with "flare-ups," including those connected to meatpacking plants, by helping facilitate testing, ensuring sanitation at such facilities and assessing the transportation used by plants to shuttle their workers.
"There is a challenge in the Panhandle because of either a or several meatpacking plants up there," Abbott said during a press conference at the Capitol. "There is a need for a surge response team to go in there to provide all the resources that are needed to get that area under containment."
A federal task force was already expected on the ground in Amarillo on Monday to take over coronavirus testing and investigations in an effort to help contain outbreaks tied to area meatpacking plants.
Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, said state officials were also in the field working "to get our arms wrapped around" the situation in five plants with approximately 12,000 employees.
'We need herd immunity': Texas Congressman Chip Roy says Americans can't wait for a vaccine to return to normalcy
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a firebrand freshman Republican, on Wednesday called for a return to economic normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to secure an “overall net positive outcome” for Americans.
“The goal here is for the least amount of human harm, right?” the Austin conservative said in a Wednesday interview with The Texas Tribune’s Evan Smith. “And so the virus is one piece of a much larger puzzle. So should we reopen our society? I believe yes.”
“I think it is important for us to engage as human beings together, to worship together, to work together. Can we do it in a way that protects the most vulnerable?...It’s important that we do that, and we can do that.”
Roy argued that the American economy cannot freeze for the months or years it will take for scientists to develop a vaccine.
“We need immune systems that are strong. We need immunity systems that can fight this,” he said. “We need herd immunity. So we have to work through this together to get re-engageed so we can build that up.”
When pressed over whether the herd immunity concept will lead to unnecessary deaths, Roy countered that the nationwide lockdown and its subsequent delays in cancer screenings, addiction treatment and mental health ramifications from unemployment have added to indirect death and suffering.
GOP lawmakers got illegal haircuts while calling on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to reopen salons
On Tuesday, state Reps. Steve Toth and Briscoe Cain sat wearing barbers' gowns in a Houston-area salon, ready for their haircuts. Both Republicans were breaking state law by doing so, but to them, it mattered no less — one was there to send a message to Gov. Greg Abbott, and the other was there as an act of civil disobedience.
“A little less on the sides,” Toth, from The Woodlands, told the hairstylist while on the phone with a Texas Tribune reporter, noting that "there's absolutely no reason" why such businesses couldn't reopen their doors under proper health guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.
"I think these businesses need to be open," Cain, from Deer Park, told Fox 26 while getting his haircut.
Hours later, their wish was granted: Abbott announced that hair salons and barber shops were among the businesses that could begin to reopen Friday — several days earlier than he had previously signaled.
The news, made during a press conference at the Texas Capitol, added on to an announcement the governor made last week that allowed businesses such as movie theaters and malls to reopen under certain restrictions. And it alleviated pressure that Abbott had been fielding in recent days from mainly Republicans, who argued their constituents needed the businesses they either worked at or owned to reopen because their livelihoods depended on it.
"When you're Greg Abbott and you have people screaming in your ear, you have to find a creative way to communicate with him; he's going 24/7 right now," Toth told the Tribune on Tuesday evening. "We wanted to get a message to the governor — everyone has to take a different tack trying to make sure the governor knows what our constituents are thinking."
Hailey Lankford, a stylist at Tune Up: The Manly Salon in Montgomery County, where Toth and Cain got haircuts, said before Abbott's announcement Tuesday that it’s “essential” for her to go back to work.
“If I do not go back to work, my car will be [repossessed], I will be evicted, I have no choice,” Lankford told the Tribune. “I’m not getting the money from the government along with a lot of other hairdressers I know.”
The salon reopened over the weekend but was quickly shut down by local law enforcement officers who threatened to arrest Lankford and her colleagues if they didn’t close, Lankford said. She added that Tuesday was the salon's first day reopening since that visit from law enforcement. Toth said Tuesday that about three other customers were in the salon while he and Cain were receiving their haircuts.
Cain, for his part, said he was aiming to set an example for constituents — and that his decision to go to the salon Tuesday was simply him carrying out what he has been saying on social media in recent days.
"For me, it was an act of civil disobedience, but it wasn't personal," Cain told the Tribune later Tuesday. "If you've been following my Twitter feed, I was encouraging people to do this — if I was going to encourage others, I should do it myself — to encourage customers to go to any business, whether it's been deemed 'essential' or not, so we can help provide these business owners and employees an income so they can pay their bills."
To be clear, the Houston-area salon was not the only nonessential business going against official orders that shut down many businesses. The city of Dallas is suing the owner of Salon a la Mode for reopening despite local stay-at-home orders. On Tuesday, salon owner Shelley Luther was sentenced to a week in jail for violating a court order to close.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.