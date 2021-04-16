The bats were hot on the baseball diamond for Our Lady of the Hills on Friday, downing Austin San Juan Diego, 15-5 and 14-12, in an afternoon doubleheader.
The Hawks scored 29 runs over the course of two games in one day.
In the first game, Luke Martinez scored three runs, leading the Hawks in scoring. Multiple hitters tallied two runs each in the contest, including Clayton Guillen, Cade Crawley, Marcos Garza and Julian Garza. Deacon Cruz, Kolten Kitchens, Hudson White and Jadon Way added one run apiece for the Hawks.
Crawley hit the team’s first home run of the season, knocking a line drive out of the ballpark.
Our Lady of the HIlls took game one, 15-5.
The second game was high scoring for both teams.
Martinez scored four runs, continuing his hot streak in the batter’s box. White accounted for some of the runs, operating as a pinch runner for a hobbled Martinez, who is battling a leg injury.
Way, Crawley and Matthew Romero scored two runs in the second contest. Kitchens, Cruz and Julian Garza added a run apiece.
Heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, OLH trailed, 12-9.
Julian Garza hit a two-run triple to kick off the inning, cutting the deficit to 12-11.
Romero hit an RBI single to even the game at 12-12. He would score himself off a passed ball, giving OLH a 13-12 lead.
Cruz finished the game, hitting an RBI double up the gut, giving the Hawks a huge win.
OLH Coach Bryan New was proud of how his team played.
“We are battling through lots of injuries right now,” New said. “Some guys stepped up huge.”
New was particularly proud of Crawley and Cruz.
“Deacon really came out in the sixth inning,” New emphasized. “Cade Crawley hit the first home run of the year inside our own park during game one.”
