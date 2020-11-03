Fair skies are in the forecast this evening followed by a few clouds overnight tonight.
Temperatures cool into the middle and upper 40's with light southerly winds in the forecast.
Partly sunny skies return Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 70's.
South winds continue at 10 to 15 mph during the day.
No rainfall is in the forecast although a few models are showing a slight chance of showers this weekend.
A cold front is expected next week that could cool things off by the middle of the week.
