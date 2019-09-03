Stephanie Coates approached Keirson Jalowy inside the locker room after the Tivy volleyball team’s four-set win (25-17, 25-17, 24-26, 25-18) over McCollum on Tuesday night. Tivy’s first-year coach knew Jalowy wasn’t happy with the way she played on the front row during the fourth set. She wanted to make sure her junior outside hitter didn’t leave Antler Gym without hearing some encouraging words.
“Even though you didn’t do your best in one area, you pull your weight somewhere else,” Coates told Jalowy.
Coates was correct — Jalowy supplied a team-best five aces and 19 digs during the Lady Antlers’ third consecutive victory. But more importantly, Coates has given similar pep talks to her players like the one she delivered to Jalowy on Tuesday night. In fact, they have become staples in the Tivy volleyball program. When Coates first became Tivy’s coach, the Lady Antlers admittedly didn’t expect to be very good this season; they simply had too many first-year varsity players to win at a high level. From day one, Coates realized she had to build her players’ confidence, and the best way to accomplish that was through cultivating strong relationships with each of them. She knew players were more inclined to work hard if they knew their coach believed in them.
So Coates continues to have conversations with her players, finding different ways to uplift them. In turn, her players have embraced her coaching style.
“Coach Coates is absolutely amazing,” Jalowy said. “She builds you up. … If you don’t play well in the game, she’s there to encourage you.”
Coates’ relationships with her players are already paying dividends on the volleyball court. So far, the Lady Antlers (19-8, 2-0) are the surprise team of the District 26-5A, blossoming from a rebuilding project into an early front runner to win the district title.
On Tuesday, the Lady Antlers played with the confidence of a team that expects to win. Sophomore Ally Scheidle registered her third consecutive triple-double (11 kills, 22 assists, 21 digs). Senior libero Savana Trahan and Jalowy anchored the Lady Antlers’ backline, and the first-year varsity players performed like season veterans. Sophomore Kindal Brown led the Lady Antlers in kills (17), while fellow sophomore Hailey Davis posted a team-high four blocks.
“I wish we would have won in three (sets),” said Trahan, who finished with a team-high 25 digs and two aces. “But it’s still a win.”
And it was a win the Lady Antlers had to earn. The Cowgirls gave Tivy their best effort; but whenever they gained any momentum during the match, the Lady Antlers found a way to squash it. McCollum led 17-15 in the second set; the Lady Antlers responded by scoring the set’s 10 final points. The Cowgirls rallied from a seven-point deficit (16-9) to win the third set and enjoyed a 13-9 lead in the fourth set. With Jalowy serving, the Lady Antlers rattled off seven straight points to grab a 16-13 advantage. They never trailed from that point.
When sophomore Tyler Elkins sealed the match with an ace, the Tivy students who had stayed for the two-hour match roared their approval. The Lady Antlers, meanwhile, simply smiled as they retreated toward the team bench. By now, winning has become a habit.
“I think they are going into battle expecting to win, as long as they put their best effort on the court,” Coates said. “Tonight, we struggled a little bit. In sets 3 and 4, we were a little high error and we allowed McCollum to stay in the game. I am proud of us for winning in four instead of feeling like we always have to go five on our court. Maybe the next time, we will win in three.”
The Lady Antlers will have an opportunity to accomplish that goal in their next two matches, playing both Memorial and Kennedy on the road. They will be heavily favored to win both, meaning they have a chance to enter their Sept. 17 match against Wagner (ranked No. 7 in the latest Class 5A poll) undefeated in district play.
The Lady Antlers won’t be intimidated by the hostile environment, or Wagner’s state ranking. Thanks to their newfound confidence, they expect to win those type of matches. They’ve recalibrated their expectations for this season.
“We are good enough to beat everyone in our district,” Trahan said. “That’s our goal is to be district champs and go far in the playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.