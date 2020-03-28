What a remarkable opportunity we all have as we face unprecedented times. With each action, we become leaders by example, demonstrating in every decision the values that are most important to us.
So it is with businesses. The challenges of local businesses to provide safety for customers, stability for employees and quality products and services in a brutally restrictive climate is a forced exercise in self-awareness and leadership. What kind of responses have we seen in Kerrville? What reflection of values have we seen in the actions of local businesses?
Downtown Kerrville’s Humble Fork is focused on its core value to be of service to our community.
Grape Juice is creating family-style meals available to-go beginning on Tuesday in response to the uncertainty of securing grocery staples.
Pint & Plow is hosting a new curbside service for the Kerrville Farmers Market.
These are only a small handful of examples of compassion, thoughtfulness and community. Folks doing what they do.
We’ve seen a broad range of businesses respond to crushing restrictions and ambiguous directives with a common goal in mind — to take care of their community. And each in their
own way, making the most of their own unique set of circumstances to respond to a specific community need in a remarkably distinct and creative way.
Every business in Kerrville provides a unique core service that reflects a certain set of values. And the diversity of those services and values across businesses adds depth and strength to the community. But when the common thread that binds those values is the idea of human connection, fellowship and community awareness, something special happens.
The network created by those common threads becomes a living safety net that flexes and spreads instantly to defend us against whatever crazy thing gets thrown at us. We all take care of each other.
This week, Pat at Grape Juice stopped by to compare notes, reflect on the challenges and to get a cup of coffee. Before he left, he said, “Anything you need, just let me know.”
Joe Herring dropped off a fresh batch of menus and insisted on delaying the invoice.
Heather at Pax texted an update on specific adjustments she’s made with her staff hours, offering a valuable perspective as we navigate the same issue.
Melissa at Rails sent a note just to check-in, validate that times are indeed hard and remind us that she’s just down the road if we need anything.
And then there are our customers. Overtipping, buying gift cards as “zero-interest loans,” making it a point to go out of their way to stop in for beer or a meal. And all with encouraging words of gratitude and hope and support.
Everyone is doing the best they can. Little and big responses, wrapped up in a custom package unique to the special qualities of the giver. All with their own fingerprint, their own style, their own value — but each connected by a human quality that we in Kerrville all share.
We don’t need an executive order to be told to take care of each other. It’s already happening.
In these unprecedented times, we are all leaders to ourselves and to those around us. And more than anything, we all trust that each is doing their best.
In this new unknown, new challenges pop up every hour, forcing us to analyze the problem in ways we’ve never had to before. Do we avoid a coffee shop? Do we stock up on potatoes? Do we visit our neighbors?
Even to the most simple questions, a clear confident answer isn’t often in front of us. How do we find our direction again?
By remembering our values. If it is in your means to support your local coffee shop because you value that fundamental connection and a good cup of coffee, then trust Heather to take care of you. Trust that she shares the same values of sensibility, public safety, community and good coffee that you do.
From our favorite barista to our health care professionals, one thing we all may be clear and confident about — they’re all doing their best. And that’s a comforting notion.
Trust in the leadership of individual action, including your own, and we’ll come through this without unnecessary sacrifice.
We’re all doing our best. Take care of each other.
