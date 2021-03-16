Firefighters from multiple agencies defeated a large brush fire that threatened homes off Scenic Valley Road just north of Kerrville on Monday afternoon.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 300 block of Scenic Valley Road for a grass fire about 2:30 p.m. Monday, and the blaze was brought under control, a Kerrville Police Department dispatcher confirmed about 5 p.m.
As the fire raged about 3:45 p.m. that afternoon, flakes of ash floated through the smoky air near Ken Harris’ home off Scenic Valley Road.
“It just happened all of a sudden,” Harris said as he stood in his yard.
Not far down the road, the crackling of flames could be heard and patches of ground were charred and smoking. The thick smoke was irritating to the eyes and lungs.
Ada Kay Brown, senior chaplain with Emergency Services Chaplains of Texas, was on scene to connect residents with any disaster assistance they might need, and at one point she conferred with Harris. As a former firefighter herself, she described the fire as possibly not having been contained at that point.
Harris remarked that there was a large pond not far away, and Brown suggested he tell the commander on scene, who was standing a few yards from them.
“We have a whole pond down there if you need to get water,” Harris told KFD Deputy Fire Chief Steven Boyd, and this appeared to be of assistance.
This is a developing story, and more information on the possible cause and acreage burned will be provided when available.
Meteorologist and reporter Cary Burgess on Monday afternoon said the low humidity, dry vegetation and temperatures in the 80s probably contributed to the fire danger that day.
“I would expect fire dangers to be high again on Wednesday,” Burgess said. “It looks like a day that will be windy and with low humidity and dry fuels.”
