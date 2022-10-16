Citizens will be called to choose their next member of Congress, governor and attorney general, along with a slew of other powerful state offices.
Candidates for local offices, such as district clerk and county judge, were uncontested by the Democratic Party, and so the people nominated in this year’s Republican Primary were considered by the commissioners court as elected. Most of them were incumbents; the only new officeholder elected so far is Rich Paces, who is expected to take the oath of office on Jan. 1, 2023.
There is one contested county race: that of Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace. The candidates are incumbent Bill Ragsdale and challenger Dwight Snider. Information about their candidacies can be found athttps://bit.ly/3TgtSaEandhttps://bit.ly/3EJ2PQV, respectively. Snider’s name doesn’t appear on the ballot, but there’s a space to write his name; he filed as a write-in candidate.
Early voting will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 24-28, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27; and at the Ingram Independent School District Administration Building board room, 510 College St., Ingram.
The second and final week of early voting at the same locations will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 31-Nov. 4.
A Saturday is reserved for early voting — 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 29.
Also on the ballot are $27.5 million in county bond propositions. Voters will be asked whether they are for or against:
The issuance of $13,685,000 in debt to be used for “designing, acquiring, constructing, improving, purchasing, upgrading, updating, and equipping the County’s courthouse facilities to provide expanded and more efficient services to the citizens of the County, including renovations and security upgrades at the historic courthouse and surrounding grounds, renovations at the downtown annex Earl Garrett Campus, construction of a new annex in west Kerr County, and construction of a new storage facility related to the function of the historic courthouse and its annexes.”
The issuance of $8,065,000 in debt to be used for “designing, acquiring, constructing, improving, purchasing, upgrading, updating, and equipping the indoor arena at the Hill Country Youth Event Center."
The issuance of $5,750,000 would be for “designing, acquiring, constructing, improving, purchasing, upgrading, updating, and equipping a new animal control shelter."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.